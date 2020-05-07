Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun At Lori Loughlin And Olivia Jade In The Midst Of The College Admissions Scandal

During the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna joked about the college admissions scandal.

During the the Wednesday, May 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reality television star Lisa Rinna poked fun at Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade. She jokingly alluded to the ongoing college admissions scandal while in a conversation with her daughter, 18-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, according to US Weekly.

Lisa and Amelia sat at a table outside in California to discuss school. After a quick visit to New York, Amelia was in the midst of the process of applying to colleges. Lisa pressed her daughter to fill her in on where exactly she was in the application process.

“Take me through exactly what you’ve done up to this point,” the 56-year-old Bravo personality said.

Amelia seemed to be very on top of things, assuring her mother that she was even ahead of the game in terms of credits.

“I have all my math requirements to transfer into USC, but this is so that when I get in, I won’t have to take another math class. I’ll have my math credits for college,” she said.

It was then that Lisa saw the opportunity to crack a joke at Lori’s expense.

“Good, ’cause I’m not gonna put you on a rowing machine and take a picture of you,” she said, before bowing her head in laughter.

She was of course referencing the publicly released photos that Lori allegedly took of her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella posed atop rowing machines. The photos were sent to Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the college admissions scheme, and used to create fake crew profiles. The girls were then presented to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite the fact that they had never played the sport competitively.

Amelia did not find the joke as funny, reminding her mother that it is remarks like that which could hurt her chances at getting accepted into the university.

“That was the wrong thing to say. I’m trying to get into USC here. And like, let’s not,” she said.

Lisa assured her that she would never make the same mistakes that Lori has been accused of.

“I’m joking! I would never, ever do that. I wouldn’t,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, in addition to allegedly falsely presenting her daughters as crew recruits, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have also been accused of paying $500,000 in bribery funds. They are currently fighting the charges against them and are expected to face trial in October of 2020.