Justin Bieber Discusses His Depression With Hailey Baldwin, Says It’s ‘A Real Thing’

Bieber discussed his battle with depression in the latest episode of 'The Biebers on Watch.'

Justin Bieber is getting real with his wife about his past struggles with depression. In the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, the singer discussed how his wife Hailey Baldwin had helped him through it.

In the episode, Bieber and Baldwin discussed his depression while making pasta in their home. Bieber sought treatment for depression last year.

“When you were struggling a bit with depression the biggest change I saw was two things. The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant, which you’re no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn’t needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet,” Baldwin said.

Bieber responded by saying that he cut sugar out of his diet, and since he did that, he feels less depressed. The singer also discussed the stigmas that people have around mental health issues.

“Depression is a real thing. A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it’s a weakness. But until you have it…” Bieber said.

Baldwin continued by saying that she thought her husband’s mental health had improved after he started seeing a therapist. Bieber agreed, and said that seeking help for mental illness is not a sign of weakness. Instead, he said it just means that you care about yourself.

Bieber’s wife said that for a relationship to work, both people have to be working to make themselves as healthy as they can be.

“When you’re in a relationship, that person isn’t… it’s not up to them to save you, it’s not their job to fix you,” Baldwin said.

Instead, she said, it’s each person’s responsibility to take care of themselves. Even as Baldwin said that, Bieber said that her support had been important to him as he dealt with his mental health.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has been open about his struggles with mental illness. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, the singer said that the fame he had achieved at a young age made him arrogant and cocky. He also said that the moguls and record executives he was working with had gradually taken more control of his career, to the point where he was singing lyrics that he didn’t understand. Still, the singer believed his own hype, and by 2014, a few years after his career launched, he was struggling with his mental health.