Jesy Nelson Wears Black Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants For Latest Quarantine Outfit Post

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself during the quarantine. The coronavirus pandemic may have put the singer’s career on hold but that hasn’t stopped her from treating fans to new pictures of herself regularly.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top with one long sleeve. The attire displayed her toned stomach and her right arm. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted dark green pants that had pockets going down the front. To give the outfit that extra bit of edge, Nelson put on black leather boots with chunky soles. The entertainer is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for shoulder-length blond hair which she accessorized with a black beanie hat. For her makeup application, she applied a coat of lipstick, eyeshadow, and mascara.

For her most recent upload, Nelson posed inside what appeared to be her house. She was captured from a fairly lower angle and looked down, directly at the camera lens. The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker placed one hand in her pocket and the other beside her. She rocked an open-mouth expression and clearly proved that she is a pro when it comes to posing.

For her caption, she hit back at those who may not have positive words to say. Nelson insisted that if there isn’t anything nice to be said, then people should “be quiet.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 75,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“Jesy, you really are so inspirational. Thank you for everything you have done, it means so much <33,” one user wrote.

“THE WIG COLLECTION IS THRIVING,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Only Jesy Nelson can pull off every hair color there is,” remarked a third fan.

“I freaking love your bodyyyy and you’re so gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Nelson is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed fans in a black-and-white Louis Vuitton handkerchief top that had the signature logo printed all over. The X Factor winner showed off toned stomach and belly button piercing while rocking high-waisted loose-fitted leather pants and a beret of the same material. Nelson wore the look with black heels and showed off the numerous tattoos on her arms. For the occasion, she sported shoulder-length dark hair.