Marie Osmond Addresses Sharon Osbourne Feud On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Marie Osmond addressed a reported feud between herself and The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne on the latest episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night Bravo television series Watch What Happens Live. The entertainer remarked that people should not believe every story that is reported and set the record straight on the women’s current relationship.

“Are you and Sharon Osbourne okay after things got heated between you on the show?” Andy questioned his guest.

“Don’t believe anything you read. Sharon and I are great friends. Everybody who sits at that table is a very strong woman. She’ll say things and I will go, ‘ah no,’ but that doesn’t mean you don’t like each other,” Marie clarified of the exchange between the two women.

Marie spoke remotely from her Utah home while Andy hosted the series from his New York City apartment. Both are sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy asked Marie if she felt that Sharon owed her an apology after a lively discussion regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No, she doesn’t owe me anything. We’re very different and yet, we’re very similar in ways…I’ve been in this business, this is my sixth decade. I’ve been around,” the entertainer explained.

This is the first time that Marie has directly addressed the on-air dispute with her co-star.

Sharon took to Instagram after the event transpired, speaking her mind on her social media page and sharing a photo of the cast. She explained that the stay-at-home order due to the pandemic is causing everyone to become emotional. Sharon also noted that she will continue to let her feelings be known, adding that she does not want to act in a fake manner to the show’s viewers.

Marie and Sharon co-host the CBS talk series alongside Eve, Sheryl Underwood, and Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Also during her appearance on the nightly talk series, Marie was honored during Andy’s “moment of mazel” where she was feted by drag queen Selma Nilla, who dressed up as the beloved entertainer. Marie appeared tickled by the impersonation. Selma stated that he believed he and Marie looked like twins. Marie, in turn, looked flattered, stating that many drag queens seem to impersonate looks from the period of her 11-year Las Vegas residency with brother Donny Osmond.

Also appearing as a guest alongside Marie for her Watch What Happens Live interview and seen in the video clips above was rapper and television producer 50 Cent.