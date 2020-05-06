NBA Rumors: Jazz Exec Gives Major Update On Rumored Dispute Between Rudy Gobert And Donovan Mitchell

In the middle of the spread of coronavirus worldwide, rumors have started to circulate around the Utah Jazz and the worsening relationship between franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Mitchell was reportedly upset by Gobert’s careless behavior the day before he tested positive for coronavirus. The ongoing dispute between Mitchell and Gobert made most people believe that the Jazz would be forced to trade one of them in the 2020 NBA offseason.

However, since the report surfaced around the league, the Jazz have been doing everything they can to fix the issue between the two of their best players. In a recent Zoom interview with the media on Tuesday, Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey decided to give an update regarding the partnership of Mitchell and Gobert.

“They’re ready to put this behind them, move forward, act professionally,” Lindsey said, as quoted by Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “Look, the COVID-19 night of March [11] was really unprecedented. It brought a microscope to our team, and we get it. With that said, we’re very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular. We look forward to moving forward. They’ve said their piece to each other. They’ve both visited at the ownership level, at management level, at the coaches level, at the players level with each other.”

Despite what happened between them in the past months, Lindsey revealed that Mitchell and Gobert still have the same goal in mind which is to make the Jazz the “last team left standing in the NBA.” Though they aren’t one of the top favorites to win the NBA championship title, the Jazz are considered as a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season. Before the NBA suspension due to the spread of coronavirus, the Jazz were establishing an impressive performance on both ends of the floor, sitting at the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference with a 41-23 record.

It might take a month before Gobert had spoken with Mitchell, but he downplayed the issue existing between the two of them. Gobert said that like other players, his relationship with Mitchell isn’t perfect but at the end of the day, they both want the same thing, and it’s winning. However, though Lindsey and Gobert have already given their statements, Mitchell still hasn’t publicly aired his side regarding his dispute with his co-star since saying that “it took a while for me to cool off” in mid-March.

As long as Mitchell is not addressing the issue, rumors will likely continue to swirl around him, Gobert, and their future with the Jazz until the 2020 NBA offseason.