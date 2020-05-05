Christina Milian Wows In Short Low-Cut Polka Dot Dress For Latest Outfit Post

Christina Milian took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The 38-year-old is known for keeping fans up to date with outfit posts, and her most recent upload has gone down a treat with her loyal following.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a short black dress with white polka dots all over, which displayed her decolletage and her legs. The item of clothing had very thin straps and fell way above her knees. Milian accessorized herself with a necklace, a ring, and hoop earrings. The singer sported her dark curly hair down which appeared to be slightly wet for the occasion. For her makeup application, she applied a coat of pink lipstick.

Milian posted two images within one upload where the “Dip It Low” songstress was captured outdoors by a pool.

In the first shot, Milian was photographed sitting down with one leg in front of her and the other crossed underneath. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and tilted her head over to the left slightly. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress placed one hand on the floor behind her and rested the other on her leg, which was wet.

In the next frame, Milian lifted her head up and closed her eyes. The sun was beaming on her face, which helped showcase her striking facial features.

For her caption, Milian credited online retailer Fashion Nova for her attire by tagging their account.

In less than one hour, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“OK but you kinda look like Rihanna, especially in the second pic,” one user wrote.

“You’re looking so beautiful,” another devotee shared, adding a flame emoji.

“Polka dots are so in!! You look beautiful!!” remarked a third fan.

“This woman will be perfect forever,” a fourth admirer commented.

In the comments section, Milian told fans that her 10-year-old daughter, Violet Madison Nash, took the photo.

The entertainer is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Milian posted a couple of photos of herself in a comfy ensemble. She paired a black vest top with a white shirt she buttoned up with one button. Milian wore the outfit with loose-fitted gray shorts from Boohooman that had “limited” written across the front in white capital letters. She opted for white Nike sneakers and sported her dark curly hair down.