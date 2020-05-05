Kristen Doute Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Newbies, Reminds Fans That The Series Is Lisa Vanderpump’s Show

Kristen Doute understands why the newbies were brought to the cast.

During a recent interview with In The Know‘s Gibson Johns, via AOL, Doute said that while she may not have gotten to know her new co-stars all that well during production on the show’s currently airing season last year, she does get why producers chose to add Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, and Charli Burnett to the series.

“At the end of the day, the show did start as a show about Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurants,” Doute explained.

Although Doute admitted that she and the rest of the OGs who have been with the show since it began airing in 2013, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, and Stassi Schroeder, often believe that the series is their show, it was actually launched, as some will recall, as a spinoff series of Lisa Vanderpump, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for nine seasons.

“That is how it started, and Lisa is the matriarch of this series. This is her show,” Doute shared.

When the show began airing years ago, nearly the entire cast was employed at SUR Restaurant, which Vanderpump owns. Now, eight seasons in, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, and Jax Taylor appear to be the only cast members who work at the restaurant and because of their notoriety, they don’t work there very often.

Doute went on to say that she feels for the viewers of Vanderpump Rules who have grown confused about the two different dynamics between the group. As she explained, there are moments when she’s watching the series when she feels as if she is watching two separate shows. That said, she believes the newbies have been a great addition to the series.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute shared her thoughts on the new cast members of Vanderpump Rules during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, via YouTube, in March, telling the comedian that she is close only to Kathan and Boyens due to the fact that they both work alongside her friends at TomTom and SUR Restaurant, respectively.

Doute then looked back on the premiere episode of the show, which aired in January, saying that the OGs and newbies were bought together for an “icebreaker” party at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s home, which had everyone at the event on edge.