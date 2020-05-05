Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Enviable Physique & Teaches Instagram Followers Her Favorite Shoulder Exercises

Stephanie Sanzo showed off her enviable figure in her latest Instagram workout video, in which she taught her 1.8 million followers some of her favorite shoulder-building exercises using dumbbells.

For the workout, the fitness model wore a black, short-sleeved crop-top that left the bulk of her chiseled arms and shoulders exposed and teased a bit of toned tummy. On her lower half, she sported a pair of gray leggings with a wide waistband, which clung to her sculpted legs and backside.

Stephanie added a pair of black Nike sneakers for footwear and accessorized with a necklace and stud earrings. She wore her blond tresses up in a ponytail that trailed down her shoulders and back and let her bangs hang loose around her face. She appeared to be wearing a bit of black mascara, eye shadow, and pink-painted lips.

The five shoulder exercises making up the circuit were each separated into an individual video clip in the post. Stephanie used dumbbells for equipment and positioned her body on a red exercise bench for some of the exercises. She was also seen sporting black compression sleeves on her arms and a couple of gray weights on her wrist. In the caption of the post, the fitness model provided an alternative option for those without access to a bench.

The workout began with incline neutral grip presses, which Stephanie performed while laying back on the bench. She pushed two 20-pound dumbbells up towards the ceiling from her chest for eight total reps. In the second video, Stephanie demonstrated seated presses, using 17.5-pound dumbbells and pushing them up to the ceiling from her shoulders. The third exercise in the routine was the chest supported reverse fly. Stephanie lay with her belly flat on the bench and raised two dumbbells out to the side of her body in repetitive motions.

The fourth exercise in the circuit was alternating front raises. Stephanie stood with her arms relaxed and lifted one arm out in front of her, alternating sides. The final exercise was the Sir Charles raise, another move carried out from the standing position.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. The shoulder workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments just within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“I’ve been following you for a couple months. You’ve been a great inspiration to me and help me with motivation as well as learning new exercises. Just wanted to say that you’re amazing and thank you so much,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section of the post.