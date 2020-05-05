Janet Jackson Stuns In White Versace Gown For Throwback Meta Gala Post

The annual Met Gala event usually takes place on the first Monday in May. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony has been postponed.

Music icon Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share two photos of herself from when she attended back in 2008. According to Vogue, the theme was superheroes.

On the night, Jackson stunned in a white floor-length gown designed by Versace, which showed off her arms and her back. The dress was embroidered with silver jewels and was accessorized with a sparkly bracelet and dangling earrings. The entertainer held onto a silver clutch purse and sported her long brunette hair up in a high ponytail. For her makeup application, she wore dark eye makeup and a glossy lip for the occasion.

Jackson posted two photos within one pic.

On the left, she directly faced the camera and showcased the detailing of the garment from the front. Jackson placed both arms beside her and smiled. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper oozed elegance and dazzled on the red carpet.

On the right, Jackson showed off the dress from the back by sporting an over-the-shoulder pose. The gown was low-cut and displayed a hint of her lower-back tattoo. Jackson looked directly at the camera lens with a huge smile and looked happy to be at the event.

Jackson credited Versace for helping her achieve this glamorous look by tagging them in the post.

In the span of nine hours, her upload racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“This dress still slays from all the Met Gala looks from recent years,” one user wrote.

“Stunning! Hope to see u there again soon,” another devotee shared.

“Drop-dead gorgeous! Loooove seeing you in white!” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“So beautiful! I also loved it when you wore the black lanvin dress. Flawless!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by Vogue, a new date for this year’s event has yet to be finalized. Jackson hasn’t confirmed whether she plans to attend the next gala. However, due to the living legend being known for reinventing her image, it is likely that fans would love to see what she would wear when embodying the next theme.

Last week, the singer’s classic album, Control, entered the top 5 iTunes chart in the U.S., 34 years after its original release. Jackson thanked fans on Twitter and posted a video on Instagram of herself from an old tour performing a medley of the hits taken from the album.