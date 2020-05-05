‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Reunion Taping Interrupted By Anderson Cooper’s Baby Announcement

The virtual reunion was pause because host Andy Cohen had something he had to 'watch on TV.'

The Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reunion was halted by Anderson Cooper’s baby news.

On his Sirius XM show Radio Andy, Bravo host Andy Cohen broke the news of the secret Vanderpump Rules reunion taping, then dished that she had to pause his post-interview pickups because his best friend was set to announce the secret birth of his baby, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, at the end of his CNN show, AC360.

“I taped the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Thursday,” Cohen said on Radio Andy this week. “I don’t know, I might be breaking a little news there.”

While the Bravo host confirmed “it was a great reunion,” he dished on a major scheduling conflict.

“Anderson had said he was announcing Wyatt’s birth at the end of his show,” Cohen said. “And he said it was going to be around the end of the 8 o’clock hour. And we were shooting the reunion and we were just winding it up…and I was texting the executive producer Doug Ross… ‘Doug, there’s something I have to watch on TV.'”

Cohen laughed as he rehashed the story.

“I just felt like such a moron,” he admitted. “I’m like, what does he think that I mean, ‘I have to go watch something on TV.’ Like, that something’s more important to watch on TV than doing this reunion?”

Just like the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion and Cohen’s own late-night show Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules reunion taped virtually as the cast members zoomed in via a video conference site from their homes.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion was originally supposed to tape in early April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the idea of a virtual taping was tossed around early on, original cast member Jax Taylor told The Daily Mail TV he would be “so frustrated” by a remote reunion because he has “a lot to say” and wouldn’t be able to get it all in in a video conferencing setting.

Jax’s wife Brittany Cartwrighttold the outlet it would be too ay to “just walk out” on a virtual reunion. She noted that every season someone storms off the set during the Vanderpump Rules reunion, and that it would be way too easy to just turn off the stream during a virtual taping.

No matter how the reunion is taped, Vanderpump Rules veteran Stassi Schroeder has said it’s her least favorite day of the year. On her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, the former SURVer said she “dreads” the 14-hour reunion taping every season.

“The reunion is the worst day of the year,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “You have to get there at 7 in the morning and you normally don’t leave until 10 p.m. It’s all day of just rehashing sh*t.”