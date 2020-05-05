‘Outlander’ Season 5: Claire’s Story Takes A Terrifying Turn In Episode 11

Claire suffers another run-in with Lionel Brown in the latest episode of 'Outlander.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “Journeycake”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Outlander saw the advancement of a storyline of which fans of the books had been anticipating — and dreading.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the preview for Episode 11 certainly hinted at something terrible happening which gave book readers the heads up on Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) abduction by the Browns. Previously in Outlander, Claire had a run-in with this family after one of Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) men got involved with Alicia Brown (Anna Burnett) and ruined a potentially lucrative marriage offer from another suitor.

As TV Line points out, later in Season 5, another episode saw Claire and the head of the Browns, Lionel (Ned Dennehy), come to loggerheads once more when she accused him of shooting Isaiah Morton (Jon Tarcy) in the back for revenge against ruining his daughter’s marriage prospects.

Episode 11 saw yet another awkward confrontation between these characters as Claire helped tend to Lionel’s new wife, Rose (Hayley Doherty). She had suffered a broken arm as a result of refusing to have sex with her husband. In one scene, she explains that while she did not worry so much about Lionel’s brutality against her, she did not want to bear a child to him that might suffer at his hand. Therefore, she used the advice of Dr. Rawlings and avoided intercourse at certain times of her cycle in order to prevent pregnancy.

Starz

During this scene, Lionel enters and secretly works out that Claire is Dr. Rawlings. He makes his wife leave immediately. However, his family returns later in the episode to wreak havoc at Fraser’s Ridge.

This group takes Claire hostage, and Jamie returns from out outing to discover his wife is missing. Taking no chances, Jamie rushes to the giant cross he had erected earlier in the season. Lighting it, it instantly alerts those around him that there is trouble afoot. This means that next week’s episode of Outlander will likely see a large group gathering in support of Jamie as he tries to track down where the Browns have taken Claire.

While this article will not contain spoilers from the book series on which Outlander is based, it seems likely that Claire’s story will get decidedly worse in Episode 12. However, viewers will have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.