Scott Disick Leaves Rehab After Photo Leaks, Reportedly Plans To Sue Facility Over Privacy Breach

Scott Disick reportedly checked into rehab last week after relapsing into drug and alcohol abuse, but after photos leaked of the star at All Points North Lodge in Colorado, he was apparently so upset that he decided to check himself out.

TMZ reports that Disick is also planning to sue the facility for violating his privacy after allowing photos to leak to the press.

Photos leaked of the star at the facility on Monday, and once the reality star heard about the leak, he reportedly left the facility to head back to Los Angeles, where he lives.

Disick checked himself into rehab last Tuesday and rumors say he did so to get help for cocaine and alcohol abuse. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star famously struggled with alcohol issues for years on the reality show before tackling his demons.

He has been in and out of rehab at least 3 times and has been hospitalized at least once for issues related to substance abuse.

But the stress and isolation of the quarantine imposed by California state leaders reportedly caused him to struggle with his mental health.

Disick’s lawyer Pit Bull Marty Singer denies the reports and says that the house flipper checked himself into rehab so that he could deal with the loss of his parents, who died suddenly within months of each other.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Singer said.

Singer added that allowing the media to gain access to photos of him in the luxury treatment center constitutes a violation if HIPAA statutes. His legal team says that the photo was taken by a staff member as he checked into the facility.

After checking in, he was reportedly tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined in a private suite. After his virus test came back negative, he was allowed to interact with the other patients.

One source says that he opened up about having trouble with his ex – likely a reference to either Sofia Richie or Kourtney Kardashian – and that he was having issues with his kids. He also apparently mentioned trouble dealing with his past. The source added that he looked thin and claimed to be tired after going through withdrawals.