Adrienne Bailon Poses In Nothing But A Towel For Stunning Instagram Selfies

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in just a towel, which she wrapped under her arms, around her body. She displayed her decolletage and opted for no visible accessories. Bailon sported her wavy brunette hair down, which appeared to be wet. The former 3LW member went with a fairly natural makeup look but did apply a glossy lip for the occasion.

Bailon posted five photos within one upload and posed in front of a plain white backdrop.

In the first shot, she took a selfie that showed off her side profile. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress raised one hand to her head and looked directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted.

In the next frame, Bailon wowed in a close-up pic that displayed her golden skin that had been caught in great lighting.

In the next three slides, the I’m in Love with a Church Girl actress raised her left arm while looking at the camera with a soft expression. Bailon showcased her stunning facial features by taking selfies from different angles.

For her caption, she explained to fans that she accidentally dyed her roots black while having golden brown hair with blond highlights. Bailon expressed that this mistake happened when she and her husband, Israel Houghton, both got their hair dye boxes mixed up. The couple uses the same brand and Bailon was only meant to use golden brown.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 880 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“Awww no, Adrienne. Oh well, the only thing you can do is just rock it! And you are definitely rocking it,” one user wrote.

“Wait but you actually would look incredible with black hair,” another devotee shared.

“It doesn’t look bad and it makes your eye color pop out more,” remarked a third fan.

“Okay but I actually love black hair on you,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 36-year-old stunned in a number of black-and-white photos that saw her modeling her own jewelry line, xixi. Bailon wowed in a blazer jacket and wore her wavy brown hair down. She applied a glossy lip and posed with a leaf that covered half her face in one shot.