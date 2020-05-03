Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia & ‘This Is Us’ Family Reunite On Zoom Amid Season 5 Filming Hiatus

The cast of the NBC drama had a virtual reunion ahead of filming for Season 5.

The This Is Us cast had a reunion on Zoom. The stars of the NBC drama got together for a chat on the video conferencing platform over the weekend as they continue to quarantine at their separate abodes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandy Moore and several of her co-stars posted screenshots from the session on their Instagram pages. Pictured in those familiar, Brady Bunch-esque squares are Moore (matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the series), her TV husbands Milo Ventimiglia and Jon Huertas, and co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

In the caption to her post, Moore wrote that she misses her Pearson family and needed a mood boost.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz also shared the shot as she gave a shoutout to technology.

“Technology is out here bringing joy and gratitude, y’all! So happy to see these beautiful faces!” the This Is Us star wrote.

And Kelechi Watson added, “You know like when you just gotta see the fam? Yeah…that part.”

In comments to Moore’s post, This Is Us fans were thrilled to see the close-knit cast getting together in a setting that is becoming the new normal for many families. Others said they would have loved to have been a fly on the wall for that call.

And other fans asked when the fifth season of This Is Us will begin filming.

“They don’t know because of the virus,” one commenter wrote.

“Ugh, we need the Pearsons!” another added.

This Is Us’ season 4 finale aired in March, just as the health pandemic prompted the shutdown of virtually all television productions. The series usually begins filming in July, but with shelter-in-place order still in effect in California, it is unclear what types of restrictions will be in place for later this summer.

In a previous interview posted by The Wrap, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman admitted he does not yet know when the show will be able to go back into production. The showrunner did reveal that the Season 5 premiere episode has already been written and that the show’s writing team has broken at least four more This Is Us episodes for next season.

In addition to the Zoom reunion, the This Is Us family recently came together to donate meals to the organization Frontline Foods, according to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette. In a sweet homage to their show’s roots, the NBC stars had meals delivered to the hardworking staff at Jefferson Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, and other hard-hit medical facilities in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia as they work on the frontline of the health pandemic.