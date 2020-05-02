WWE News: Zack Ryder Provides Major Update On His Wrestling Future

Matt Cardona — the former WWE superstar who most fans know as Zack Ryder — was one of several performers to be released from the company in recent weeks. However, while his future is currently up in the air, he has confirmed that he will no longer team with Brian Myers, otherwise known as Curt Hawkins.

As quoted by Fightful, Cardona recently participated in an Instagram Q&A session and discussed the matter. While he hasn’t ruled out teaming with his best friend again down the line, the former superstars appear to be focusing on their singles careers for the foreseeable future.

“We are not teaming. We are not teaming anywhere unless…one of the things we want to do is we do the Major Wrestling Figure live podcasts, but we’d like to put on live wrestling shows. I would love to team with him in that environment or I’d love to wrestle like the Rock N’ Roll Express or the Headbangers. But other than that, we’re going our own separate ways.”

Cardona didn’t elaborate on why the pair decided to part ways with each other. They are former WWE Tag Team Champions who teamed with each other on and off for over a decade in the company. Judging by Cardona’s words, they do intend to keep performing in the squared circle, so perhaps they both have separate ambitions.

Respond to this tweet only with weird Zack Ryder GIFs… pic.twitter.com/lyESyFUkKW — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 27, 2019

Of course, it’s also possible that they could end up in different companies. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cardona was praised by All Elite Wrestling executive Cody Rhodes, fueling speculation that the former WWE alum could join the rival company when his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

Cardona and Rhodes are also close friends behind the scenes, and the AEW executive vice president has shown in the past that he’s willing to bring in his buddies. However, Cardona is also a talent with a cult fan base who many wrestling fans felt deserved mega stardom in WWE, so he’d also be a good acquisition from a business perspective.

During the Q&A, Cardona also compared his release to a scene from the movie The Monster Squad, a horror-comedy about a gang of kids fighting against the classic Universal creatures. The scene in question sees The Wolfman turn back into his human form before he passes away, but he also thanks the film’s heroes for releasing him from his curse before he goes. It’s safe to assume that Ryder is grateful to be gone from WWE.