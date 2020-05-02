‘General Hospital’ Fans Rally Over Fresh Round Of Speculation Dante Could Return To Port Charles

Every few months, General Hospital fans start to buzz over the idea that actor Dominic Zamprogna could return to the show. Based on what appears to be some interest from the actor himself, Twitter has once again started bantering about the possibility of having Dante Falconeri back in Port Charles.

This new wave of excitement has been sparked by a blurb on the upcoming cover of ABC Soaps in Depth. As the show’s Facebook page teases, this next issue will feature a tidbit about Zamprogna saying that he is ready to “come home” to the show.

Zamprogna chose to leave the show and the role of Dante some time ago, wanting to spread his wings and try other things. He has returned for a few quick appearances, but it sounds as if now he may be open to something more substantial.

There have been plenty of mentions of Dante over the past few months, a move fans suspect could be paving the way for a return. For example, Olivia recently asked Robert for an update on her son’s situation said she would never give up on him.

Granted, Lulu is involved with Dustin now, but she still aches over having lost Dante a year ago. Anytime the show starts sprinkling in references to Dante, fans start talking.

“If Dominic Zamprogna wants to come back, then they should welcome him back. If Lulu and Brook Lynn are going to snipe at each other, it should be because Brook Lynn and Dante are sleeping together, lol,” remarked one General Hospital viewer.

“If Dominic Zamprogna wants to come back to the show as Dante, why are we stuck with Brando?” mused a show fan.

“Reading that you want to come back makes me so happy!!!!! Dante & Lulu belong together & she’s better with her husband. Besides they mention you enough it’s time you come home & partner up with Chase….or be new PC commissioner,” wrote another viewer.

Even if Zamprogna rejoins the cast and Dante returns to Port Charles, fans likely won’t see it happen for a while. The cast and crew of General Hospital are still on a production hiatus due to coronavirus and it’s not clear when taping can resume.

At whatever point everybody can get back to work, it looks as if fans are rooting for a Dante return. The door was certainly left open for Zamprogna to reprise his role and it wouldn’t be difficult to generate substantial storyline content for the character.

Will this round of speculation finally lead to a long-term return of this beloved character? General Hospital fans seem to hope so.