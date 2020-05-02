‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey And Her Sister Chloe Amaze Fans With ‘Savage’ Mashup

Chloe x Halle combined Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' Remix with songs by Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj.

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and her sister, Chloe, mashed up Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Savage” with a few other big hits by popular female artists to create a new music sensation.

On Friday, the two sisters, who perform under the name Chloe x Halle, took to their joint Instagram page to share their masterpiece of a mashup with their 2.4 million followers. The talented siblings were sitting next to each other on a couch, and they were backing up their ethereal, velvety vocals with two instruments. Halle, 20, was strumming a guitar, while Chloe, 21, played a mini keyboard controller that included eight small drum pads.

For their home performance, Chloe rocked a pink one-shoulder crop top. The garment was constructed out of shiny velvet. The singer was also wearing a pair of matching skintight bike shorts.

Halle was sporting a pink tube top and a pair of dark gray sweatpants. She was wearing her thick locs down, while Chloe had hers pulled back. Both sisters were sporting glamorous beauty looks that included brown matte lipstick, shimmery eye shadow, and long fluttery eyelashes.

The sisters seamlessly blended four songs together. They began by softly singing a few bars of Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s new “Savage” remix, including its viral chorus and some of Megan’s new lines.

“Bougie. He said the way that thing move, it’s a movie,” the women crooned. “Told that boy gotta keep it low, leave the room key.”

Next, the sisters belted out a few lyrics from two Doja Cat songs, “Say So” and “Juicy.” The final song the girls sampled with their smooth, silvery voices was “Yikes” by Nicki Minaj.

In the caption of their post, Chloe and Halle promoted “Catch Up,” their new single featuring Swae Lee.

As of this writing, Chloe and Halle’s performance has racked up over 280,000 likes and 8,000 comments. The sisters’ fans couldn’t stop gushing over how incredible their masterful music mashup was. Many of them begged the singers to release a full version of the song.

“You not think we deserve a full version???? This is not fair,” read one response to their video.

“Y’all are too darn brilliant. wow,” another fan wrote.

“We didn’t deserve this but thank you!!!!!!!” wrote a third admirer.

In addition to singing, Chloe and Halle can also act. The two sisters star on the ABC series Grown-ish, and Halle made headlines last year when she was cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

As reported by Revolt, the sisters’ debut album was released through Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment label in 2018, and their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, will be released sometime in the near future.