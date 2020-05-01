Gabrielle Union Shows Her Fresh Face, Tells Instagram She’s ‘Improving Her Skin’

Gabrielle Union posted a new upload to Instagram Friday sharing her excitement with fans about her skin.

The “Bring It On” star’s post features four different photos of the actress fresh-faced, with the exception of a Fenty Beauty bronzer that gave her an extra glow in the sunlight. The first photo is just Union gazing at the camera with a soft smile, with small hoop earrings on. Her hair is braided, and she wore a simple white tank top.

The second photo features a big smile from the 47-year-old, showing her pearly whites in the process. Behind her were bouquets of beautiful white flowers, only enchanting the naturally bright photos. The next picture was a glowy one of Gabrielle in the same setting, this time with her left cheek resting on her left hand, softly smiling at the camera.

The last photo featured the exact same pose and look — but with a guest. Zaya Wade, her husband Dwayne Wade’s daughter — sat next to her for this pose, with a similar dewy fresh face. Zaya was also rocking braids, in addition to her round glasses and black and white headscarf.

In the caption, the “Being Mary Jane” actress talks about how the photos came to be, telling followers she’s been “working on improving my skin during quarantine.” She is sure to add that she will disclose more of her skincare secrets at a later date.

“I feel pretty good about where I’m at but wanted to pop my skin with a little something for these zoom calls without putting on a full face of makeup,” Union explained, adding that it’s because of her laziness that she won’t put on a full face.

“I saw someone online say they only use concealer and bronzer and I was like,” Union wrote, adding confused emojis after. “BUT I tried it and didn’t even use concealer just my @fentybeauty bronzer (Caramel Cutie) and BISHHHH this was the result!”

She continued, saying that she found the lighting outside to “of course” help her maintain the glow she has on camera.

In just one hour after posting, Union received over 110,000 likes and more than a thousand comments, proving her makeup skills were impressive after all.

“There’s NO question.. you’re gorgeous!” one fan commented.

“You need a whole book on your skin routine… a true legend,” wrote a second fan.

“Wow.. you look like a teenager…. wow,” another user wrote, adding several flame emoji after the comment.

“Gurl you can pass for 16…. you look great!” said a fourth person.