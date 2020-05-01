Kaley Cuoco Rocks Her Pajamas And Uses Her Rabbit’s AC Unit For A ‘Glam Shoot’

Kaley posed with one of her pet bunnies, Simon.

Kaley Cuoco’s beloved pet bunny, Simon, is one very pampered pet. On Thursday, The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to show Simon’s adoring fans how much he appreciates the new air conditioning unit that was just installed in his swanky rabbit house. Kaley also showed off her signature comfy and cute sleepwear style.

Instead of using her own Instagram account to update fans on Simon’s home upgrade, Kaley used the page that she created for her pet under the name “Simon The Silly Rabbit.” She shared two videos of herself and Simon enjoying the cool breeze blowing from the bunny’s new AC. Kaley was wearing a white fitted scoop-neck T-shirt and a pair of pink pajama pants. Her baggy bottoms featured a pretty floral print pattern in blue and purple colors. Her only visible accessories were a pair of sparkly stud earrings and a ring.

Kaley was wearing her layered blond locks down and straight with a deep side part. She was holding Simon in one arm, revealing that the hare’s soft fawn fur was almost the same color as the length of her pale shiny hair. Kaley was sporting a soft and understated beauty look that included a natural lip, pale beige eye shadow with a subtle shimmer, and a light coat of dark mascara on her eyelashes. Her skin was flawless and glowing.

Kaley looked back and forth between Simon and the camera as she stroked the calm rabbits head. The air from the AC was gently blowing Kaley’s hair back, and the actress referenced this in the caption of her post. It was written as if Simon were expressing his thoughts about Kaley using the fan “for her own personal glam shoot.”

As of this writing, Kaley and Simon’s video shoot has racked up over 12,000 likes. Fans also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to seeing the duo’s cute — and cool — cuddling session.

“Omg I love his little face!!!!” read one fan’s response.

“Simon is having a glam shoot, too! Can’t you see his hair blowing?” another commenter wrote.

“I love how you can’t see his ears!” a third admirer remarked.

“Her hair is longer than your fur…blow out, perhaps?” a fourth comment read.

The video was filmed inside the special rabbit habitat that Simon shares with Kaley’s other rescue bunny, Leni. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two bunnies reside in a custom-built greenhouse located inside Kaley’s garage. The actress calls their luxurious sanctuary “The Hippity Hop House.” In addition to their own air conditioning unit, the bunnies have two multi-level homes, a few large tubes to hop around in, and numerous toys to play with.