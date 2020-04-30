Wendy Williams Says Ray J Will ‘Never Be Faithful’ To Wife Princess Love Amid Their Recent Separation

Wendy Williams doesn’t believe Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, will be able to salvage their rocky marriage.

Hollywood Life reports Ray J and Princess have faced a rough patch in their relationship in recent weeks. Princess claimed back in March that Ray cheated on her with another woman. To add more drama to the equation, the affair reportedly happened while Princess was eight months pregnant with their youngest child, Epik Ray Norwood. The alleged cheating was during the time the two had an explosive fight while in Las Vegas last year.

Ray J spoke to Williams on Wendy @ Home on Thursday, April 30. During their conversation, he was in good spirits and said he and Princess were taking steps to work on their marriage. However, at the time of their call, Ray was quarantined in a hotel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Princess is at their home with Epik and their eldest daughter, Melody. Ray said his wife told him to self-quarantine at the hotel since he has been working in a studio. Williams then reminded Ray of the pain Princess endured because of him over the years.

“You haven’t been the best husband, Ray J,” Williams shared. “She’s put up with more than she needs to and it shows that you’re the type of man who will never be faithful. She’s a good mom and you’ve proved you can’t be faithful.”

After hearing where Williams was coming from, Ray confirmed to the host he is doing everything in his power to keep his family together. He said one of the couple’s main issues was communication, which they’ve been working on since Princess’s claims. Ray also vowed to stay with Princess and be the husband she needs once they’re able to be under the same roof again.

“Listen, God is good, we’ll all get better,” Ray affirmed. “I can do better, I can definitely do better, and I will do better. I’m working towards making sure the kids know that we love each other and we love them more than anything.”

Princess and Ray’s relationship was first publicized when they joined the cast of Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood. After multiple breakups at the beginning of their romance, they got married in August 2016. Since getting together, the couple has used social media and reality television to air out details regarding the marriage. They recently appeared on Zeus Network to air The Conversation: Ray J and Princess Love. The special showed Ray and Princess having a face-to-face conversation about their separation and other issues in their union.