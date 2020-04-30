‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Connect Virtually For Epic Rendition Of Show’s Iconic Theme Song

The haunting and beautiful piano music begins to play “Nadia’s Theme,” and viewers of The Young and the Restless immediately know that their show is airing. Recently Y&R stars worked together virtually to compose a unique rendition of the classic soap song, and the sudser shared the results to its social media accounts.

While the song sounded a little different than it does on the show’s opening or at other poignant moments during the storylines, it was undoubtedly recognizable to viewers who hear it often. The clip started with Jack Abbott actor Peter Bergman, who wore a pair of Air Pods in his ears as he began to create the familiar tones with his voice. Next, Camryn Grimes (Mariah) picked things up with a few notes, and then Kate Linder (Esther) joined in. The Billy Abbott portrayer Jason Thompson shared his unexpectedly beautiful singing voice for the next several bars.

After that, things went a little rock and roll with Eileen Davidson (Ashley) wearing her hair big and playing the music on her electric guitar. Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and his husband Robert Sudduth and their son Montgomery played a collection of instruments outside in a green area and made the notes with their voices. Rikaart revealed that he had COVID-19, and he’s since recovered after fighting the virus for weeks.

Some of the #YR stars volunteered to make their own rendition of our iconic theme song, and we might love it just as much as the original! ❤️ Give them a round of applause ???? pic.twitter.com/1H3cxwfemf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 30, 2020

The rock sound stuck around for a while as Bergman picked things back up at his house. Christian LeBlanc (Michael) took over, and then for a while, he and Bergman shared a split-screen. Over at Joshua Morrow’s (Nick), he had on a blue bandana and sunglasses while he and his daughter, who matched him, played the song on their keyboard. They split the screen with more opera style Thompson, and then Sean Dominic (Nate) joined in with another classical-sounding voice. Dominic wore a black hat, and he held a guitar.

With Dominic still on the screen, Grimes took back over, and then Melissa Ordway (Abby) popped on it too, and it looked like she was playing an instrument. Linder added a few more beats, and shortly after that, the song took on a rap quality when Dominic began to beatbox for a while, and Ordway’s family joined in with additional instruments.

However, the grand finale was something to behold. Lauralee Bell (Christine), who is the daughter of Y&R creators William and Lee Phillip Bell, sat outside with her three gorgeous dogs. She sang as they howled along with her for the dramatic climax of the entire video as everyone else who appeared popped up to share the screen for the final notes.

The show ceased production on March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the actors have remained active with the soap, filming wraparounds and videos from their homes as they socially distance themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.