Kelly Ripa Compares Ryan Seacrest To Heat Miser In Hilarious Split Screen Pic

The host's wild hair reminded his pal of the classic holiday character.

Fans of Kelly Ripa are in hysterics after she posted a side-by-side photo of her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest and compared him to the Heat Miser from the Christmas film The Year Without a Santa Claus. Kelly’s good-natured jab at Ryan sent her Instagram fans into hysterics, laughing at the real reason why Kelly believes Ryan is starting to resemble the cartoon villain.

Just like most everyone experiencing self-quarantine, Ryan is in desperate need of a haircut. Normally, he keeps his hair cut in a short and neat fashion, gelled back away from his face on the days he is in front of Live’s cameras.

Since the pandemic began and everyone other than essential workers is sheltering in place, haircuts are a foregone conclusion at the moment. Ryan has been doing his best to maintain his thick locks by combing them back and using products to keep them from falling in his face. He has also worn hats on air during Live’s home remote broadcasts. That was, until today.

Ryan smiled brightly as he showed off his wild, curly hair for the camera. Kelly laughed at the split-screen of Ryan alongside the holiday character.

In the 1974 holiday classic film, the Heat Miser is the twin brother of the Snow Miser. The character was voiced by George Irving. The film also starred the voices of Shirley Booth, Mickey Rooney, and Dick Shawn.

The Year Without a Santa Claus tells the story about how Santa Claus wanted to take a vacation from delivering Christmas presents after thinking children around the world did not believe in him. Heat Miser and Snow Miser controlled the weather in the north and south. In order to bring Christmas spirit to the warmer areas, Mrs. Claus had to convince the warring brothers to allow it to snow in the fictional area of Southtown, which would show Santa everyone still had holiday spirit.

Fans of both Kelly and Ryan could not control their emotions regarding the hysterical side-by-side image shared in the post.

“I didn’t think he was really cutting his hair this morning lol,” stated one fan.

“I thought the same thing. Now I have that song stuck in my head!” said another viewer, referring to the tune the brothers sing about themselves in the film.

“I literally spit my coffee out when you compared the two this morning! Almost as good as seeing the pet turkey yesterday! Keep up the fun shows!” stated a third viewer.

“Wolverine was what I was thinking,” said a fourth fan of whom she believes Ryan closely resembles with his wild, new hairstyle.