Yolanda Hadid Confirms That Her Daughter Gigi Is Pregnant, Due In September

Yoland Hadid has confirmed that daughter Gigi Hadid is pregnant.

The mother went on the Dutch radio station RTL Boulevard to confirm the news and said that Gigi will be due in September, reports Cosmopolitan.

The announcement comes just days after the news broke that Gigi is reportedly pregnant, although nobody from the family had commented on the news at the time.

Although there isn’t any video footage of the interview yet, the show posted a photo to their Instagram account with the mom’s statement.

The caption says: “Yolanda Hadid has confirmed to us that her daughter Gigi is indeed pregnant. She becomes a grandma in September,” according to Buzzfeed‘s translation.

Yolanda also expressed her excitement to gain another member of her family after she recently lost her mother in August of last year.

She didn’t comment on the gender of the baby, but she did say that the couple is “over the moon” about the pregnancy.

The family has been self isolating together at their ranch in Pennsylvania. Last week, they celebrated Gigi’s 25th birthday and shared plenty of photos to social media. Fans began to wonder if the birthday party doubled as a gender reveal party, as well.

Instagram users noticed that her “25” balloons each had one blue and one pink string. In addition to the colorful balloons, fans became super sleuths and tracked down one of the gift bags Bella had shared in a post.

The model posted a photo to her Instagram of Gigi’s presents at her birthday party. However, she covered up one of the bags with a giant sunflower emoji. Fans tracked down the bag that had the same print online, and apparently, the label says “Hello little one,” according to Daily Mail. Bella also posted a photo of her carrying a present in a child-themed Baby Shark bag with pink paper and ribbons.

Gigi also posted a pic of her in a black turtleneck sweater and jeans, posing with her friends and family. In one photo of the model and her baby daddy, fans think that they could see a slight baby bump upon zooming into the photo, says the Daily Mail article.

Gigi may have given an Easter egg a few months ago that hinted at her starting a family.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said in an interview with i-D Magazine in February of this year.

Gigi and Zayn have yet to confirm any pregnancy news.