Joe Giudice’s Final Appeal To Return To US Denied: ‘My Heart Is Aching’

Joe Giudice announced that his final appeal against the deportation order to Italy was denied. This is the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s third attempt to get permission to return to his family in the United States.

After the United States Court Of Appeals For The Third Circuit denied his deportation appeal on April 29, Joe posted a message on his Instagram and in his stories with the caption: “My final appeal for the deportation has been turned down.”

The story featured three broken heart emojis and pictures of him with his family.

Joe was deported to his native Italy after completing a 41-month prison sentence for fraud charges. Initially, he was moved to a center run by U.S. immigration in March, but he ultimately decided to go to Italy to continue his battle.

He released a statement to the Hollywood Gossipabout the decision.

“As I proceeded with caution, hoping to win the judge’s sympathy. I was hoping to come home to my girls,” he said. “My appeal was denied. The dreadful words no one wants to hear, especially now.”

He explained that the decision means he can’t return to the U.S. at any point.

“Today, According to U.S immigration I was told I will never step foot in America again.”

Joe said that the denial has impacted him physically.

“My heart is aching,” he said. “My limbs feel weak.”

Joe says that he feels that the U.S., where he moved with his family as an infant, is his home.

“I always feel I belong in the United States with my family, not in Italy,” he added. “I won’t see my girls glowing smile that I loved waking up with every morning now.”

He concluded that he is afraid of what will happen as his four girls— Gabriella, Milania, Audriana, and Gia— grow up without his physical presence in their lives.

The girls have traveled to Italy twice to see their father. Once in November, 2019 and again for Christmas of 2019. He was planning to see his girls once again for Easter of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic brought those plans to a screeching halt.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the cancellation left him frustrated and sad, saying that the holidays are less joyful when he doesn’t have his loved ones near.

Joe’s wife, Teresa Giudice, remains in the U.S. with their girls. The pair began divorce proceedings earlier this year.