Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Figure & Impresses Instagram Followers In Insane Strength Demonstration

Qimmah Russo posted her latest video to social media site Instagram on Wednesday, April 29. The video featured the gym buff flipping a 475-lb tire and impressed her 1.5 million followers.

The fitness trainer carried out her workout in an outdoor space with myriad gym equipment. She wore a black sports bra with thin spaghetti straps that left much of her upper body exposed, showing off her sculpted arms, back, and shoulder muscles. She paired the bra with tiny blue booty shorts that barely extended past her backside and put her chiseled legs on display. A gap between the top and bottoms gave viewers an eyeful of her toned abdomen.

Qimmah wore a pair of bright pink sneakers for footwear while styling her thick, dark hair in two buns on top of her head. She added some black mascara to elongate her lashes.

The video began rolling with a close-up view of the enormous tire that Qimmah repeatedly lifted and flipped to the other side. The tire had its weight, 475 lb, written in white along the side. Qimmah geared up for the first flip, bending low into a squat and securing her hands underneath the thick, black material. Her strong muscles could be seen rippling beneath her skin as she began to push the tire and turn it over, using one of her thighs to complete the move.

The camera captured all angles of the fitness model’s body, filming her first from the front and then rotating around to the back. Qimmah flipped the tire twice before taking a break and planting one foot on top in a triumphant gesture. Shooting a proud smile towards the camera, Qimmah could be heard saying, “It’s my tire.”

In the caption of the video, Qimmah penned an inspirational message to her followers, telling them that defeat is a mindset. Following up with the weight of the tire, the model added that she’s little but mighty and encouraged her fans to challenge a friend.

Many of Qimmah’s followers were impressed with her feat, leaving compliments in the comments section of the post.

“U made that look so easy,” one Instagram user commented.

“Love seeing u work like that,” another fan wrote, following up with a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Remind us not to mess with you,” yet one more follower joked.

When Qimmah isn’t posting workout clips to her Instagram page, she often posts photos in which she flaunts her chiseled figure in skimpy outfits and bathing suits. Earlier this week, she posted a sexy snap that featured her in camo underwear and left her sculpted curves on display.