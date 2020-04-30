Ashleigh Jordan Wears White Sports Bra & Gray Booty Shorts For New Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, to add her latest exercise routine to a collection of hundreds of workouts that she regularly shares with her 3.5 million followers.

For the new workout, Ashleigh took to her home gym. The top included thick straps and triangular cut-outs along the upper back. It left a bit of space around her midsection, giving viewers a glimpse of her toned tummy. The shorts rose high on Ashleigh's waist and clung to her curvy hips and upper thighs, leaving the rest of her muscular legs exposed.

To complete the outfit, Ashleigh wore a pair of white sneakers. Her long, straight blond locks were pulled back in a low ponytail that trailed down to her waist while a few loose strands framed her face.

Normally the fitness trainer targets specific areas of the body in her workouts, such as arms or glutes, but decided to switch things up this time with a full-body exercise circuit. Her latest workout was aptly named “body burner.” For equipment, Ashleigh used a weighted exercise ball, a set of dumbbells, and a black mat.

Ashleigh began her workout with squat overheads, using the exercise ball for resistance as she came out of each squat and raised her arms over her head and to the other side of her body. The second exercise was reverse lunges with bicep curl, a move that required dumbbells to get a good burn going in the bicep muscles.

The fitness model moved into one leg V-ups next, laying back on the mat and raising one leg up towards her chest while meeting it in the middle with outstretched arms. The final exercise in the circuit was the side jump squat, a plyometric move designed to raise the heartbeat.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh explained to her followers that she loves incorporating full body routines as a nice switch up, adding that it’s a challenge for the body and always ends up kicking her booty. She outlined each exercise in the circuit and specified the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each.

