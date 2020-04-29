‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday’s Classic Episode: Katherine & Jill’s Cake Fight

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, April 30 teases an epic cake fight between Katherine and Jill that was among the top battles in the history of soap operas. Plus, everyone gathers for the wedding of Billy and Chloe. This episode originally aired on April 3, 2009.

Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Jill (Jess Walton) have an epic cake fight, according to SheKnows Soaps. The whole thing began because, for a while, Katherine believed that Jill might be the child she gave up for adoption. However, on the day that Chloe and Billy get married at the Chancellor Mansion, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) brings Jill the results of Brock’s (Beau Kazer) paternity test. If Katherine is Brock’s mother, then she can’t be Jill’s, which means that Jill will lose her status in the Chancellor family.

When the moment of truth arrives, Jill believes the results are a mistake because they say that Brock is Kay’s child. The two women who’d been enemies for so many years and then thought they were mother and daughter, get teary-eyed. Later, Katherine asks Jill if she can continue being a mother to her even though they have no DNA connection.

Instead of a touching moment, though, things go downhill quickly. Jill confronts Katherine for all the years of abuse she’s endured from her after Phillip Chancellor II (Donnelly Rhodes) fell in love with her while he was married to Kay. Then Jill manages to say some terribly nasty things about the Chancellor matriarch’s fiance, Murphy (Michael Fairman), leaving Katherine enraged. They begin to argue in earnest, and Jill spits in Kay’s face. After that, the whole thing erupts into a massive cake fight, ruining the dessert for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Billy’s (Billy Miller) wedding. The moment is truly one for the ages in daytime drama.

Also, during the episode, the Chancellor mansion is decked out for Chloe and Billy’s big day. Not surprisingly, Esther (Kate Linder) is thrilled while Jill is not happy about the situation. In fact, she believes her son might not even show up to say “I do” to Chloe. In the end, even though he’d spent the previous night with Sharon (Sharon Case), Billy shows up to his wedding, and he and Chloe decide to go through with things. For Billy, he sees it as his only chance to have Delia, and for Chloe, she claims she truly loves Billy. Although they manage to tie the knot, it doesn’t look like Billy and Chloe are in for a happy ending.