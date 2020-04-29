‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale Preview: Episode 8 Sees The Battle Between Hosts Continue

Dolores and Maeve continue to fight against each other in the Season 3 finale of 'Westworld.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Crisis Theory”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The synopsis for the Season 3 finale is below. As per usual, HBO has been scant on giving much detail regarding what the episode is actually about.

“Time to face the music.”

However, the trailer for Episode 3 offers much more by way of plot development for HBO’s hit sci-fi series.

“What’s about to happen was always gonna happen,” Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) says at the beginning of the clip.

As Bernard speaks, Caleb (Aaron Paul) is seen leaving in a large group of civilians. As CNET points out, Caleb only learned his true identity in the previous episode of Westworld. After discovering that his memories were not his own and merely a matter of reprogramming, he is now tasked with leading the revolution caused by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

John P. Johnson / HBO

Caleb is helping Dolores in her fight against Engerraund Serac (Vincent Serac), who is looking to remove all of the “outliers” from the world — including her kind and those like Caleb who do not fit into any of the current predictions by the massive database, Rehoboam. However, Maeve (Thandie Newton) is also opposing them as she fights for her own version of freedom for the robotic hosts.

Last week’s episode of Westworld saw Dolores and Maeve halted by the use of an electromagnetic field. The clip for the Season 3 finale shows both are back up and functioning. This is not before some maintenance is done to Dolores since she lost her arm in Episode 7.

Caleb may be tasked with taking control. However, the latest trailer sees Serac pointing a gun at his head as he threatens him. Previously, only holograms of Serac have been seen in Season 3 so it will be interesting as to whether or not this the real Serac this time.

Along with the battle intensifying between Dolores and Maeve, the Man in Black (Ed Harris) also plans to save the world as well. Who will succeed, though, remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

While next Sunday night’s episode is the Season 3 finale for Westworld, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the TV series has already been renewed for a fourth season by HBO. Therefore, there is no need for viewers to worry if this season ends on a cliffhanger.