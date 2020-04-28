‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday’s Classic Episode: Katherine’s Ghostly Visits

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, April 29 tease a classic episode featuring a continuation of Katherine’s intervention, an argument between Christine and Phyllis, and a confrontation between Nick and Cameron. CBS first aired this installation of Y&R on July 6, 2004.

Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) intervention continues, according to SheKnows Soaps. She staged it herself, leaving her family and friends heartbroken. As the stressful event moves forward, Kay’s family begs her to stop drinking. Eventually, Katherine screams that she can’t stop consuming alcohol, and it is a milestone moment for The Duchess. One by one, Kay’s family members and friends end up telling her that they are no longer willing to see her or support her if she does not get help for her alcohol addiction. Even Jill (Jess Walton), who believes she’s Katherine’s daughter, agrees with everybody else. Kay lets her former enemy know that she always knew that Jill would abandon her.

Eventually, Katherine finds herself all alone with only her glass of spirits to keep her company, and that’s when the ghosts come out. Rex’s (Quinn Redeker) ghost appears and chastises her. Plus, Phillip Chancellor III (Thom Bierdz) shows up in a ghostly form to reminisce about their bond, which occurred despite Jill’s objections, and he expresses his utter sadness that it’s come to this for Kay. Both men let her know that time is long on the other side, and they urge Katherine not to rush into dying. It appears as if Kay hits rock bottom, and she begs them to stay with her, even offering them her glass, but of course, they’re not able to since they’re not really there.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) argue. Phyllis leaves Christine stunned when she reveals that she told Daniel (Michael Graziadei) everything. They snipe at each other over why Phyllis lost custody of Daniel in the first place, and Chris expresses her disgust at Phyllis’s actions. However, Phyllis admits how hard it was for her to lose her son.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) confronts Cameron (Linden Ashby) over tying Sharon (Sharon Case) to a dead body. Nick realizes that Cameron is eaten alive by frustration because Sharon turned him down, and he believes that Cameron teamed up with Grace (Jennifer Gareis) to do whatever it takes to destroy Sharon’s life. Nick is not willing to allow them to do that. In fact, before their argument ends, Nick threatens Cameron’s life.