Katie Couric Says Denzel Washington ‘Wrote A Big Check’ To Her Foundation After Confrontational 2004 Interview

Back in 2004, Denzel Washington and Katie Couric had an interview about the movie The Manchurian Candidate, and things didn’t exactly go smoothly. Washington appeared to be annoyed with some of her questions, but she says that looking back, he was probably having a rough day, because he later sent her a large check for her colon cancer foundation.

As Page Six reports, Couric opened up about the uncomfortable Dateline interview.

“I just remember leaving it and thinking, ‘God’ … I don’t think I said anything wrong … I don’t know what happened. Anyway, I think he must have been having a really bad day, because he later wrote a big check to my colon cancer organization, which I thought was super sweet,” she said.

“I love him. I admire him so much, he’s one of my favorite actors, but I remember walking out feeling kind of shaken that he had gone after me in a way that was completely weirdly uncalled for,” Couric added.

While she, along with Meryl Streep, and Washington were chatting on the show, things took a turn for the worse when Couric asked Washington if he thought Hollywood actors should “stick to acting.”

He apparently took issue with being called one of the of Hollywood types.

“I’m not a Hollywood folk. I don’t know who they are,” he said.

Couric tried to backtrack and rephrase the question in a different way, but Washington interrupted her, apparently still dissatisfied with the inquiry.

Couric tried to interject, but Washington continued, saying that he wasn’t “one of those people.”

When Couric tried one more time by saying that as an actor, but the now 65-year-old actor interrupted once again to say that he wasn’t an actor. “I’m a human being,” he insisted, adding that acting was just a career choice.

The reporter finally tried one more time, asking Washington if he was someone who would express his political views in public, to which the actor replied that he liked to say what was on his mind.

Couric’s line of questioning came as the actors were discussing the ways in which politics and Hollywood had been merging in recent days. At one point, Washington and Streep got into a heated debate about how to interpret the Bible in relation to current events, in which Washington told Streep that she needed to “read the whole book.” From there, they moved onto discussing whether actors should get involved in politics, as an NBC transcript of the interview reveals.

Couric has faced new challenges in recent months after questions about what she knew of her former co-host Matt Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct while they worked at the same network. She says that while he was a good person to work with, learning about some of the controversies surrounding him has been difficult.