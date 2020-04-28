Michelle Obama’s Surprise Documentary ‘Becoming’ Will Be On Netflix Next Week

Michelle Obama will be the star of a new documentary arriving May 6 on Netflix.

The documentary, entitled Becoming, is based on her experiences while writing her memoir of the same name.

The film will show Obama’s travels through 30 different cities during her book tour, says NBC News.

The former first lady shared the announcement in a tweet on Monday.

“I’m excited to share that on May 6, Netflix will release BECOMING,” Obama said.

She wrote in a social media post that the movie, directed by Nadia Hallgren, will feature the stories of the “amazing people” she met after the release of the book.

Hallgren spoke out about the difficulties of trying to film someone with such notable status as Michelle Obama.

“I intended on making a film about her current experience – where she is in this moment and the way she’s reflecting on the entirety of her life, not just her years in the White House,” she said in a statement, according to The Guardian.

In an Instagram post, Obama said that the documentary is coming at an important time amidst the COVID-19 crisis. She shared a message of inclusivity and connection to the people she met during her tour.

Obama shared a clip from the documentary on her Twitter account that shows her speaking to young women at an event in Philadelphia.

In the video, Obama answers a young girls’ question about what life has been like since leaving the White House. She tells the girls that she is in the same boat as them — trying to figure out what she is passionate about and her next move.

Becoming was released in the fall of 2018. The book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, reported that more than 10 million copies have been sold, according to CNN.

The memoir discusses her life in great detail, all the way from her childhood to her time serving as the first lady. The book was not only the best-selling book of the year, but also became one of the best selling memoirs, reports the NBC News article.

The documentary is being produced by Higher Ground Productions, the Obama’s production company. This will be the third joint project between the production company and Netflix. Their documentary American Factory received an Academy Award for best feature this year.

Obama hopes that the documentary can help make people who are stuck at home feel a bit better, despite the country’s current state of affairs.

“During this difficult time, I hope you find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she wrote.