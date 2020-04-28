Michelle Obama’s Surprise Documentary ‘Becoming’ Will Be On Netflix Next Week

Michelle Obama will be the star of a new documentary arriving May 6 on Netflix.
The documentary, entitled Becoming, is based on her experiences while writing her memoir of the same name.
The film will show Obama’s travels through 30 different cities during her book tour, says NBC News.
The former first lady shared the announcement in a tweet on Monday.
“I’m excited to share that on May 6, Netflix will release BECOMING,” Obama said.
She wrote in a social media post that the movie, directed by Nadia Hallgren, will feature the stories of the “amazing people” she met after the release of the book.
Hallgren spoke out about the difficulties of trying to film someone with such notable status as Michelle Obama.
“I intended on making a film about her current experience – where she is in this moment and the way she’s reflecting on the entirety of her life, not just her years in the White House,” she said in a statement, according to The Guardian.
In an Instagram post, Obama said that the documentary is coming at an important time amidst the COVID-19 crisis. She shared a message of inclusivity and connection to the people she met during her tour.
View this post on Instagram
I’m excited to let you know that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren that looks at my life and the experiences I had while touring following the release of my memoir. Those months I spent traveling—meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe—drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud. I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, and cope with loss, confusion, and uncertainty. It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it. As many of you know, I’m a hugger. My whole life, I’ve seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another—the easiest way of saying, “I’m here for you.” And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple—going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new—are now not simple at all. But I’m here for you. And I know you are here for one another. Even as we can no longer safely gather we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes. Even in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all. #IAmBecoming
Obama shared a clip from the documentary on her Twitter account that shows her speaking to young women at an event in Philadelphia.
In the video, Obama answers a young girls’ question about what life has been like since leaving the White House. She tells the girls that she is in the same boat as them — trying to figure out what she is passionate about and her next move.
Becoming was released in the fall of 2018. The book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, reported that more than 10 million copies have been sold, according to CNN.
The memoir discusses her life in great detail, all the way from her childhood to her time serving as the first lady. The book was not only the best-selling book of the year, but also became one of the best selling memoirs, reports the NBC News article.
The documentary is being produced by Higher Ground Productions, the Obama’s production company. This will be the third joint project between the production company and Netflix. Their documentary American Factory received an Academy Award for best feature this year.
Obama hopes that the documentary can help make people who are stuck at home feel a bit better, despite the country’s current state of affairs.
“During this difficult time, I hope you find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she wrote.