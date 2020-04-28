‘Fuller House’ Returns To Netflix On June 2 For Final 9 Episodes

The long-running series will end its run with a triple wedding.

Fuller House is set to return to Netflix on June 2. The Full House spinoff will drop its final nine episodes – including the long-awaited series finale –when it returns to the streaming platform to finish out its successful run.

The happy news was announced on Twitter and Instagram, where fans expressed excitement over the premiere date months after the first half of the final season aired.

“Finally!” one fan wrote.

“Looking forward to watching the rest of the season, but sad it’s the final one,” another added.

“I’ve been waiting and I love this show!!!” another chimed in.

We're coming home! The Fuller House farewell season premieres June 2! ???????????? Celebrate and Fuller-ize your ???? at https://t.co/UznCl0nPy7. Drop yours ????! pic.twitter.com/YgKrpjwaS0 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) April 28, 2020

The second half of the Netflix sitcom’s final season will feature a triple wedding story arc as D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) plan their nuptials together following their engagements to fiances Steve (Scott Weinger), Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace).

For those fans hoping that MIA Tanner sister Michelle will actually show up for her sisters’ wedding, it has already been confirmed that Fuller House will end without a cameo by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the actresses who shared the role on the original series in the 1980s and ’90s.

Candace Cameron Bure told People that fans have seen the last of the Michelle Tanner character because the Olsen twins had no interest in reprising their dual role for the Netflix reboot.

“I’ve been telling you guys since season one,” Bure said. “You guys can hang on, have hope. I know the answer, I’ve given up. I mean, it’s not even ‘given up.’ We let that go day one.”

Former Fuller House cast member Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky Katsopolis on the series, was also not part of the final season and will not be seen in the finale episodes. (Unless, of course, a nostalgia-filled flashback montage is incorporated into the series finale, which is very possible.) It is unclear how Loughlin’s absence will be explained at the supersized family wedding. In real life, Loughlin is embroiled in legal woes for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Original cast members Bob Saget (aka Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), and John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis) will all appear in the final episodes as they say goodbye to the series.

The Fuller House cast filmed the show’s series finale, titled, “Our Very Last Show, Again” last November.