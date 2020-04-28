NBA Rumors: Devin Booker Would Be A Dream Trade Target For Sixers In 2020 Offseason

Though they are expected to suffer a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers are highly unlikely to quickly give up on the star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Instead of trading one of them this summer, the Sixers must be exploring other ways to build a real title contender around Simmons and Embiid. In a recent article, Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia created a list of players that the Sixers could target on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason.

The Phoenix Suns may haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to make Devin Booker available via trade this summer but if they do, Hudrick believes that All-Star shooting guard would be a dream trade target for the Sixers.

“Well, we have a feeling Simmons would be OK with this. There may not be a player that would be a better fit in the entire NBA with Simmons and Embiid than Booker. The Sixers desperately need shot creators and shot makers. Booker checks both boxes at an elite level.”

Booker doesn’t only perfectly fit the timeline of Simmons and Embiid, but his arrival in the City of Brotherly Love would also address their need for a shot creator and shot maker. Of all the players that the Sixers tried pairing with their superstar duo, including Jimmy Butler, Booker might end up being the best fit alongside Simmons and Embiid. Having a very reliable scorer and three-point shooter like Booker would be very beneficial for Simmons and Embiid as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

With the years he spent as the face of the Suns’ franchise, some people may question Booker’s willingness to serve as a second or third fiddle in Philadelphia. However, since entering the league in 2015, Booker hasn’t ever closed his door to teaming up with other NBA superstars, which was proven by his desire to play in one team with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Though being traded to the Sixers would force him to accept a lesser role and make a huge adjustment with his game, joining Embiid and Simmons in Philadelphia would give Booker a realistic chance of winning multiple NBA championship titles.

The Booker-to-Sixers trade may only have a very minimal chance of happening in the 2020 NBA offseason, but it is indeed one of the deals that could dramatically change Philadelphia’s fate in the 2020-21 NBA season.