Jesy Nelson Pops To The Supermarket In Fendi Handkerchief Top & Unbuttoned Jeans

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself during her quarantine.

The “Love Me Like You” hitmaker wowed in a Fendi handkerchief top that had their signature logo printed all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans that were unbuttoned at the top and had a large rip on one side of the knee area. Nelson wore black Fendi shoes that appeared to be fluffy on top. She showed off her belly button piercing and the numerous tattoos she has inked all over her arms. The “No More Sad Songs” chart-topper accessorized herself with large sheer sunglasses and hoop earrings. She applied a coat of lipstick while sporting her shoulder-length brunette hair down.

In her most recent upload, Nelson posed inside her house. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of her high-profile celebrities have been sharing content at home because they are self-isolating.

The “Break Up Song” entertainer stood in front of her staircase and a large plant. She parted her legs and placed one hand by her jean pocket. Nelson rested her other arm beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

For her caption, she told fans that she was about to visit a British supermarket, Sainsbury’s. At the moment, the U.K. is on lockdown. The nation has been told to stay at home unless they need to leave for essential reasons. Visiting the supermarket for “basic necessities” is allowed, per Daily Post.

In the span of one hour, Nelson’s post racked up more than 162,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“You’re a GODDESS. Love you gorgeous,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You are unbelievable. PERFECTION,” another devotee shared.

“Wow. How do you look like that good,” remarked a third fan.

“Not sure the people in Sainsbury’s are ready!” a fourth admirer commented.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress has been very active via Instagram during her quarantine. Yesterday, she took to the platform to share a photo of herself in a black leather bra with loose-fitted camo pants. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nelson paired the ensemble with chunky black leather boots which she laced all the way to the top and a camo-print cap that had the New York Yankees signature logo embroidered on it.