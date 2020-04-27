‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: ‘Escape To Monte Carlo’ Theme

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 27 reveal an “Escape To Monte Carlo” theme, per CBS. The sudser ran out of new episodes on April 23 and have decided to air past episodes selected for theme weeks, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Longtime fans will also love seeing how various relationships have evolved through the years. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) swear their undying devotion to each other, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) pursues Eric Forrester (John McCook) after a fight, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is married to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). On another flashback episode, Hope Logan (then played by Kim Matula) marries Wyatt.

While The Young and the Restless will pay homage to the iconic Katherine Chancellor, B&B will transport their fans to exotic locations and sexy storylines.

“Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.”

The week kicks off with two documentary-style episodes on Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28. Entitled, “Becoming Bold and Beautiful,” viewers will be able to see behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and experience the drama from another angle. The two-part documentary has never aired on CBS and will provide an insider perspective on shooting on location.

Bill & Brooke Reunite

The episode dates back to 2013, when Bill was still married to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Thanks to an affair between Brooke and Bill, Katie no longer trusted her husband and was spying on him, per Fame 10. Bill had chosen his wife and Brooke departed for Monaco.

In Monaco, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will try to cheer her sister up and encourage her to explore the city. In the meantime, Bill will discover Katie’s cameras and decide that his marriage is over. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will fly to Monte Carlo to be with Brooke.

Dollar Bill will find Brooke on his yacht, the Stella Maris, and make a bold declaration of love.

Hope Marries Wyatt Aboard Bill’s Yacht

A year later, Hope made the shocking decision to marry Wyatt after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) stood her up in Paris. Hope flew to Monte Carlo and told Liam’s brother that she wanted to marry him. They tied the knot on the Stella Maris.

Steffy Slaps Quinn To The Ground

Just two years later, Steffy and Wyatt are married. She spots her grandfather kissing a strange woman and wants to find out who the mystery lady is. But the woman in question begins to run on the beach and through the streets of Monte Carlo. She doesn’t want Steffy to find out her identity.

Steffy eventually catches up with her. She will be stunned when Quinn Fuller confronts her. However, Quinn won’t have the last laugh. Steffy will slap Quinn to the ground. She won’t allow Quinn to mess up her grandfather’s life again.