Willow Smith Stuns By Performing Difficult Yoga Transition From A Handstand

Willow rocked a purple ensemble for her outdoor yoga session.

Willow Smith made an extremely difficult yoga transition look easy. On Sunday, the 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to celebrate successfully completing a transition from a handstand to a titibasana, or firefly, pose.

The “Whip My Hair” singer’s post included a video of her incredible athletic achievement. Willow also looked stylish while she accomplished her yoga goal. Her outfit included a dark purple crop top. The sporty garment featured thin shoulder straps that crisscrossed in the back to create an X shape. The design perfectly showcased her chiseled back muscles. Willow’s bottoms were a pair of heather purple leggings that clung to her long, slender legs. The pants had a high waistline that hit her right at the belly button. Willow accessorized her outfit with a silver medallion necklace and a long dangle earring in her left ear.

Willow’s yoga session took place outside on a patio. The hot sun was beaming down on her, making her sweat profusely as she demonstrated her amazing strength, balance, and control. She began with her hands positioned flat on the ground a few inches in front of her feet. Her legs were almost perfectly straight. She then lifted her bare right foot off the ground. She bent her knee and raised her foot up so that it was positioned right above her rear. As she did this, she lifted her left foot up off the ground. She carefully raised it until her left leg matched the position of her right leg.

Willow’s toes were pointed, and they were almost touching so that her legs created a triangle shape. She never fully extended her legs up while in the handstand position. Instead, she showed off her core strength and flexibility by widening her legs and lowering them so that they made an upside-down V. She then allowed her body to drop down so that her torso was upright and slightly angled forward. Her inner thighs were resting against her elbows. She was still balancing on her hands, which were now between her spread legs.

Willow briefly held the titibasana pose before sitting on the ground and celebrating with a deep breath, a smile, and a clap.

In the caption of her post, Willow revealed her plans to work on conquering the transition in reverse.

As of this writing, Willow’s video has received over 300,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

“YESSS, BEAN!!!” her proud dad wrote in the comments section of her post.

“Go off WILLOW! This was so powerful. Physically & spiritually,” read another remark.

“Strong and graceful!” a third fan gushed.

“The smile at the end of your accomplishment is radiant,” a fourth admirer wrote.

This isn’t the first time Willow has wowed her fans with her yoga skills. Last month, she took to Instagram to demonstrate a perfect flying crow pose.