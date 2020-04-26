WWE News: Shawn Michaels Discusses ‘NXT UK’ Role, Update On Brand’s Future

Shawn Michaels has been overseeing the development of NXT UK in recent months, and the WWE Hall of Famer appears to be enjoying his new role. As quoted by Fightful, Michaels was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes, where he discussed his involvement in NXT UK and how there is a strong appetite for professional wrestling in Britain.

According to Michaels, the most exciting part of his job is being able to help build it from the ground up. However, he also stated that he’s a fan of the British wrestling style, which isn’t like anything he’s witnessed in American wrestling throughout his career.

“You’re talking about starting something new and original here in the UK. Doing it with your buddy, [and for] a company that I’ve been involved with since I was 23 years old. Then, of course, the style and this place…”

Michaels went on to discuss how the country’s fans haven’t changed since his days as an in-ring performer. The Hall of Famer believes that they’re just as passionate as they’ve always been, and that’s one of the reasons why he loves his job so much.

Even though he isn’t wrestling any more, he is enjoying how fans are responding to a brand that he’s partly responsible for creating.

“You guys have been so faithful and loyal to the WWE for as long as I can remember. I can remember coming over here in 1991 and feeling like a rockstar and it was just phenomenal and fast forward all these years later and they’re still rabid out there and that never gets old. Not to me anyway.”

Michaels began working at the WWE Performance Center before he took the reins to NXT UK. Working with the younger talent and sharing his knowledge has reinvigorated his love for the business, and he’s involved in the day-to-day operations of the black-and-gold brand.

Michaels is clearly invested in NXT UK, but it remains to be seen if the British offshoot will survive the current pandemic. As noted by 411 Mania, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that the future of the brand is uncertain, and nobody knows the status of the brand right now. Given that the company is downsizing, the brand might not be safe, but at least the superstars have kept their jobs.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr also documented how the planned Japanese expansion is currently dead, suggesting that WWE’s plan to dominate global wrestling territories will be put on hold.