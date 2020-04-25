Lori Loughlin’s Prosecutors Defend Themselves Again Against Accusations Of Misconduct

'The government did not commit misconduct in this case,' said Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank.

Lori Loughlin’s prosecutors are speaking out to defend themselves against accusations from her legal team regarding misconduct, according to Variety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank released a statement explaining key witness notes that seem to back up claims that Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the college admissions scheme, was forced to lie to his clients.

Loughlin’s legal team requested that the charges against the actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli should be dropped to alleged misconduct by the government. They pointed to these key witness notes in which Singer writes that federal agents were urging him to “bend the truth” in phone calls with his clients. They further suggest that Singer did not explain to Loughlin and her husband that the $500,000 they paid would be taken as a bribe and not a donation.

Frank claimed this is not the case.

“The government did not commit misconduct in this case. It did not fabricate evidence. It did not entrap any defendant. And it did not suborn the commission of a crime,” he wrote.

Frank went on to explain that the government has the recordings of the phone calls between Singer and his clients. During these phone calls the clients made it clear they understood that their dealings with him had been criminal, he noted.

“Singer repeated back to the defendants a summary of the crime they had committed and asked them if they agreed they had done it. The calls were the equivalent of a wired-up cooperator asking a drug dealer, to whom the cooperator has previously sold drugs: ‘Do you remember when I sold you those drugs?'”

When the FBI figured out about Singer’s vast cheating scheme, they began working with him without his client’s knowledge. In addition to having his phone calls with clients recorded, Singer was instructed to make it clear to the parents that their payments would be bribes. However, Singer was reluctant to do so, claiming that this was not language he would commonly use.

Singer’s key witness notes have been the biggest step in the right direction in Loughlin’s defense thus far. Frank’s recent statement comes after U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton instructed prosecutors to explain their actions last week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge Gorton called the accusations of misconduct “serious and disturbing.”

Government agents “are not permitted to suborn the commission of a crime,” he emphasized.

If the charges against them are not dropped, Loughlin and Giannulli will face trial in October of 2020.