‘Pump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals What Made Her Fall For Randall Emmett, Says She’d Be ‘Broke’ With Him

Lala Kent wants to make it clear that Randall Emmett is no sugar daddy.

Lala Kent isn’t with fiancé Randall Emmett because of his success or his bank account.

During an April 22 interview on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, the Vanderpump Rules star was questioned about what attracted her to Emmett after McDonald pointed out that some might assume that because Emmett is much older and wealthier, their relationship may be superficial.

“I’ve never gone for anybody just because of their success level because I have seen success come and go very quickly,” Kent explained, according to a video clip shared on YouTube. “For me, I couldn’t be with someone who is not ambitious.”

According to Kent, she is naturally attracted to someone who wants to do well for themselves and continue to work hard. However, when it comes to the dynamic between her and Emmett today, she would never walk away from their relationship, even if their money disappeared.

“I will be broke with this man. I will be rich with this man. I will be devastated with this man [or] living on cloud nine with this man,” she explained.

As for what exactly it was that initially drew her towards Emmett, Kent said it was the way in which he cared for her soul and always made her feel as if everything she said and felt was important. As she explained, past boyfriends always made her feel as if something was missing or that they didn’t truly care about what was going on in her mind. They also made her pay for everything, which Emmett doesn’t do.

Continuing on to McDonald, who is a close friend of the couple, Kent said Emmett’s success rarely even crosses her mind. In fact, she often catches herself feeling surprised when Emmett is on the phone with an A-lister.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent reflected on the postponement of her wedding date, which was set to take place last Saturday, April 18, but was put off until late July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in an emotional post shared on Instagram.

“Today would be the day I’d be heading to our wedding location to start prepping and getting settled in with my mama and mama-in-law to-be. I know people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. I do feel sad today, though,” she admitted.

Kent then said that she missed out on a number of key moments leading up to her marriage, including her bridal shower and bachelorette party.