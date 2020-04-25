Peter Weber Reportedly Unbothered By The Hate He’s Getting On TikTok

Peter Weber's unusual dancing videos on TikTok have not been received well.

Former Bachelor Peter Weber has been getting a lot of hate comments on his recent TikTok videos, appearing to have lost the majority of his fan base. However, according to inside sources the pilot does not seem to be bothered by the fact that he’s the butt of everyone’s jokes, according to Cosmopolitan.

Weber joined TikTok on April 1 with his own version of the popular Flip the Switch challenge. In the video, he danced around in front of a mirror wearing casual clothes and a backwards hat. He then turned the lights off and then back on revealing his pilot uniform. TikTok users were not impressed, poking fun at his awkward dancing and lack of rhythm. The former Bachelor boasts 135,000 followers on the platform.

Despite how badly his first video was received, Weber has continued to post more videos during which he attempts viral dancing challenges. Some of his videos feature his controversial mother Barb Weber and Kelley Flanagan whom he sent home during the show. These videos were received just as badly with TikTok users flooding the comment section to make fun of him. However, an inside source close to Weber insists the reality television star is entertained by the hate he is getting. He does not intend to quit making videos because of the hate.

“Peter is not bothered in the slightest that he is the butt of the joke on TikTok. He’s well aware of it. He reads the comments that fans leave and sees the videos that people make poking fun at his posts. At the end of the day, he’s having fun with it and being creative,” the source said.

It is not only Bachelor fans that are not impressed with Weber’s dancing skills. Even former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron publicly mocked the awkward videos. He tweeted at fellow Bachelor nation alum Dustin Kendrick, whom Weber is currently quarantined with, to tell him to delete Weber’s TikTok app before he further embarrassed himself.

“Hey @dustinbkendrick I’m going to need you to grab Peters phone right now and delete the TikTok app,” he tweeted.

Despite swirling rumors that Weber and his ex Flanagan are back together, he claims they are still just friends. However, he hopes that it does go that way in the future, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? I’m always transparent. Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” he said.