WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On Company’s Reported Plans To Rehire Two Released Superstars

Drake Maverick and Sarah Logan were two of the many talents and personnel released by WWE last week, but recent rumors have stated that the company plans on rehiring both superstars. However, according to some new reports that were documented by SEScoops, the decision to release both of them still stands.

Maverick’s firing has even been mentioned on NXT, suggesting that he could be in line for an unexpected title push as part of an underdog story. Following the announcement of his release, he put out a video message in which he discussed his firing while confirming that he’ll still be in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. In the eyes of some fans, however, his emotional video was a storyline.

This past week on NXT, Maverick lost to Jake Atlas. The story of his firing was played up on the show as well, which has led some to believe that the situation is all a work following the outpouring of support he received from fans. Maverick can still realistically win the competition if he’s victorious in the rest of his matches. If the new rumors are true, however, he’ll still be let go after his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

Logan, meanwhile, was reportedly set to appear on the last episode of Monday Night Raw. As The Inquisitr previously noted, WWE officials were supposedly set to reverse their decision to fire the former Riott Club member after several people vouched for her backstage. She didn’t appear on the show due to some last-minute creative plans, but she was in attendance on the night.

While it’s possible that Logan, Maverick and other released superstars could still appear on WWE television, it’s only because the company is still paying them for 90 days. Therefore, officials might still choose to have outgoing performers fill up some spaces on the card, especially considering that some superstars can’t participate at events due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not uncommon for releases to be rescinded in WWE. In the past, superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy and Daniel Bryan were rehired, albeit much later on. Of course, it’s more difficult for performers to make an impact at the moment, as there are no fans attending shows to make their voices heard. The online wrestling community is firmly behind Maverick right now, but live crowd reactions are arguably more important to WWE management.

It remains to be seen if Maverick and Logan will inspire WWE officials to change their minds, but the future of both superstars is uncertain for now.