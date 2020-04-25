Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Chase & Sasha’s Lie Doesn’t Fool Everyone

The week of April 20 on General Hospital was quite an emotional ride for two couples who are just trying to do the right thing. Chase and Sasha finally put their plan in motion and broke the hearts of Willow and Michael by making them think that they are having an affair. This was all a lie to get them together for the sake of Wiley. However, there are two people who are close to the situation that won’t be quite as fooled as everyone else in Port Charles.

This upcoming week on General Hospital, word will spread about the breakup of these two couples. It’s expected that pretty much everyone will be very surprised by this as Chase and Willow and Michael and Sasha seemed to be as strong as ever. Spoilers from Soap Central indicates that Carly will be a big support for her son through his heartache. She will likely wonder why Sasha would cheat on Michael, but once she really thinks about it, Carly will put two-and-two together to realize what actually took place.

Michael and Willow are making it difficult for Chase and Sasha to stick to their story. Will it be worth the heartache?

An explosive, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/WGNXF66HZL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 22, 2020

Carly has been completely on board with Michael marrying Willow to keep Nelle from getting custody of Wiley. She and Sasha have been doing their best to convince him of that, but he knos how much Willow loves Chase and he couldn’t do that to them. Then Chase and Sasha cooked up this plan to force them together and Carly will catch on quickly.

Another person close to this situation is Chase’s brother Finn. General Hospital spoilers also tease that he won’t be fooled by Chase’s lies. He knows how much his brother loves Willow, so his radar will be up when Chase tells him about his affair with Sasha. Will Chase spill the truth to Finn about the lie?

Willow walked in on Chase and Sasha making out in his apartment. He explained that he and Sasha turned to each other because of her and Michael’s obsession with Wiley. He said they totally understand, but they felt like outsiders and that led to their hook up. Of course, Willow especially was devastated. It’s now likely that she and Michael will go ahead with the plan to marry for Wiley’s sake.

Willow caught Chase and Sasha in the act. Little does she know… that was their plan. @josh_swickard

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/S37LiuFhGJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 21, 2020

Willow spilled her heartbreak to Nina of all people while they were both at the MetroCourt. Nelle walked in just as Willow said that she and Chase broke up. That made Nelle happy seeing Willow in a bad state, but she has no idea what is coming and that this is all being done to keep her son from her.

Next week on General Hospital will continue this saga as Chase and Willow will have their first encounter since she walked in on him and Sasha. Fans of this couple are likely bracing themselves for even more tears and heartbreak.