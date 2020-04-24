‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Marla Adams Dishes On Long-Term Friendship With A Co-Star

The Young and the Restless star Marla Adams portrays Dina Abbott on the show, and she’s been back in the storylines for a couple of years now as her on-screen alter ego deals with Alzheimer’s disease. Through the years on the show, the actress has maintained a close friendship with her co-star Eric Braeden, who brings the one and only Victor Newman to life on the small screen, and she dished their connection to Soap Opera Digest recently.

Adams portrayed the Abbott matriarch on the CBS Daytime drama off and on since 1986, and she’s been fairly regularly on the show since 2017 when Dina returned and made amends with Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland). She and the Victor Newman actor remained friends over the decades.

“Eric Braeden and his wife, Dale, have been my best friends for a very long time,” revealed the actress. “There are so many magnificent things about him that people do not know. For one, he started a playhouse, but the most important thing is he founded the German-American Cultural Society, which is for dialogue between Germans and Jews. It’s the most amazing organization.”

Adams also revealed that when she goes to parties at Braeden’s house, she meets interesting people like the ambassador from Israel. The actress also noted that she calls the actor by his birth name, which is Hans Gudegast, and she praised his wife.

“I feel so privileged to know Hans and there’s always a woman behind the man and that is most certainly Dale.”

Perhaps long-time viewers of Y&R will be happy to know how Adams said that Braeden is like his character, whom they have seen on their TVs these past forty years.

“Hans is very much like Victor in how much family means to him,” said Adams. “I just adore him.”

Although Dina and Victor do not often have scenes together on the show, the few that they do have are sweet, and they often show the softer side of The Mustache. Although Victor is often ruthless and hard-hearted, since Dina’s return to Genoa City, he helped her in a very kindhearted way. One time he was at the Abbott mansion, and Dina was having memory troubles. The Abbott matriarch often feels like she’s back in high school and relives those moments. She mistook Victor for one of her beaus from back in her heyday, and he very sweetly played along. Dina thought they were going to a big dance, so Victor took her to Top of the Tower for a special night together in an unexpectedly tender moment.