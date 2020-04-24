NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Trade Rudy Gobert To Celtics For Jaylen Brown And Robert Williams III, Per ‘Fansided’

After reports about his worsening relationship with Donovan Mitchell spread around the league, rumors have started to swirl around Rudy Gobert and his future with the Utah Jazz. As of now, the Jazz are trying to fix the issue between the two of their best players but if they fail, they could be forced to break the star duo in the 2020 NBA offseason. With the Jazz’s currently considered as Mitchell’s team, Gobert will likely be the one to go this summer.

According to Fansided’s Sir Charles In Charge, one of the NBA teams who could express a strong interest in acquiring Gobert from the Jazz is the Boston Celtics. Since losing Al Horford in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Celtics are active on the trade market, searching for a big man who could fill the hole he left on the defensive end of the floor. If they really want to improve their interior defense, there’s no better target for the Celtics in the 2020 NBA offseason than the back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert.

The potential arrival of Gobert in Boston would not only boost the Celtics’ performance on the defensive end, but it would also improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 7 in the league, scoring 110.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Gobert would give the Celtics a reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and shot-blocker.

This season, the 27-year-old French big man is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent from the field. With Gobert on their side, the Celtics would have a better chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams with dominant big men like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks and Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven series.

In the proposed trade deal by Fansided’s Sir Charles In Charge, the Celtics would be sending a trade package including Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III to the Jazz in exchange for Gobert.

“No picks for Utah in this trade, which features probably the best young player in this article. Jaylen Brown has proven he can co-exist with other elite guards and forwards, so finding a role with the Jazz would not be a problem. Robert Williams’ injuries may have depressed his value, and it’s possible the Jazz insist on starting center Daniel Theis being in this trade. But Brown’s potential would make it nearly impossible for Boston to add both Brown and Theis.”

Though it would weaken their frontcourt, the potential deal would also be beneficial for the Jazz. In exchange for Gobert, the Jazz would be acquiring one of the fasting rising superstars in the league in Brown. At 23, Brown perfectly fits the timeline of Mitchell, giving the Jazz another essential piece of the title-contending team that they are trying to build in Utah.