Kanye West Took His Kids To Wyoming So Kim Kardashian Could Have A Break

As the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world, parents are faced with the unique challenge of figuring out exactly what to do with their kids every day while schools and businesses are closed and social distancing and stay-at-home orders remain in effect. According to People, Kim Kardashian West was given a reprieve from doing so recently as husband/rapper Kanye West reportedly packed up their four kids, all of whom are under the age of seven, and headed to Wyoming.

A source told People that the couple have been taking turns caring for their children — sons Psalm and Saint and daughters Chicago and North — as they deal with their various business and entertainment ventures in addition to raising kids.

“Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids.”

When she isn’t caring for children, starring on Keeping Up With The Kardashians or running KKW Beauty, Kardashian has been busy working to become a lawyer through an apprenticeship program.

The couple actually owns two properties in Wyoming; a ranch in Cody that West purchased in September of 2019 for $14 million and a second ranch located in Greybull for the same price just three months later, per People. In a profile for the May issue of GQ, West offered up some details on future plans for his Wyoming properties. One of his big plans is to use the approximately 700 sheep living on the 4,000 acre Cody property for wool to manufacture some of his Yeezy clothing. He also revealed that he would be building something “the size of a spaceship.”

Kardashian has stated that her family would not be permanently relocating to Wyoming from California.

When the family is home, Kim and Co. have been practicing social distancing and spending most of their time in the theater room of their home, Kardashian revealed to Vogue recently for the publication’s “Postcards From Home” feature.

“The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor. My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it’s a problem.”

In other Kardashian/West news, Kanye has said he will be voting in the general election in 2020 and says we should already know who he’s voting for. West has shown support for President Donald Trump in the past and has even visited him at the White House.