Hannah Brown Celebrates Earth Day In Stunning New Instagram Photo

Hannah Brown sprawls out on the grass in her latest Instagram photo.

Hannah Brown celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22 by sharing a stunning new Instagram photo of herself laying in some lush, green grass. In the photo, the former Bachelorette appeared joyful as she smiled broadly, her toned arms outstretched at her sides.

Brown, the former Miss Alabama, blended in with the grass while wearing a dark green, cropped tank top that showed off her incredibly fit physique. After spending weeks in Jupiter, Florida quarantining with her ex Tyler Cameron and a group of his friends, Brown has a nice tan to showoff.

The former reality television star flashed her ultra white teeth, her eyes squinting in the sunlight. Brown went with a full face of makeup, complete with dark eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara as well as light pink lipstick. She kept her accessories simple with a pair of dangling earrings and a gold, ball shaped necklace.

In her caption, Brown emphasized that she appreciates the Earth everyday, not just once a year. Her Instagram photos tend to always get a lot of attention online and this one was no different, racking up over 400,000 likes. Brown boasts 2.8 million followers on the platform overall.

Many people took to the comment section to praise her for looking so good even in what for many people would be a rather awkward pose. However, some took issue with the finely cut grass Brown was laying on, pointing out that it looked more like turf than naturally grown grass.

“Love turf as grass! You don’t even have to mow or anything!” one person joked.

The speculation caused Brown to post her own comment defending herself from the haters.

“IT’S NOT FAKE GRASS PPL. It was just a well manicured law,” Brown responded, claiming she does not mess with fake grass.

The majority of the comments, however, were very positive and complimentary.

“How the heck do you look this good laying down like this?” one person asked.

“Thank you for acknowledging earth day! You’re my fave Bachelorette!” another person remarked.

“The most beautiful woman in the world and incredibly gorgeous smile,” one more social media user complimented her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown has returned to Alabama and is currently residing with her family while in quarantine. Despite rumors swirling that she and Cameron are back together, Cameron has insisted they are only good friends.

“No, I’m not dating nobody,” the Bachelor nation favorite said during an Instagram live video on Tuesday, much to fans disappointment.