Shania Twain Wears Tied-Up T-Shirt & Chaps In Throwback Instagram Post

Shania Twain took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that dates back to the mid-1990s. The country singer has since become a household name and one of music’s biggest stars.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker stunned in a loose-fitted blue short-sleeved T-shirt which she tied-up from the bottom. The item of clothing displayed her stomach and a hint of her decolletage area. Twain paired the ensemble with light blue high-waisted jeans. She rocked chaps over the top that had tassels hanging off them and black leather boots. The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” chart-topper sported her wavy brunette hair up while accessorizing herself with a cowboy hat which she tied underneath her chin.

Twain posed by a white vehicle. She stretched her arm out and placed one hand on it. The icon raised her other arm and touched her hat. The “You’re Still the One” songstress looked directly in front of her with a squinty expression while standing in a field. As seen in a previous tweet, this shot was used for the back cover of her 1995 album, The Woman in Me.

For her caption, she referenced her song “Any Man of Mine” and joked that they better walk 6ft away from her. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, social distancing has been recommended which is why Twain made that statement.

In the span of three hours, her upload racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 830 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.1 million followers.

“I have this pic on a T-shirt! What an iconic photo xx,” one user wrote.

“U R THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN I HAVE EVER SEEN,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Hottie alert hottie alert. Any woman who can rock jeans and a t-shirt like this is my idol,” remarked a third fan.

“What a terrific shot! Love it!” a fourth admirer commented.

Twain wore the outfit for the “Any Man of Mine” music video which has been watched over 99.1 million times on her official YouTube channel.

The “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed” entertainer keeps her social media audience up to date with what’s going on in her life and is no stranger to wowing her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she attended the I Still Believe premiere in a light blue dress made out of silk material. The attire was floor-length and had long open-cut sleeves. Twain sported her light curly brunette hair up and accessorized herself with numerous rings and dangling earrings.