Julianne Hough Says Quarantining Separately From Her Husband Brooks Laich Has Been ‘Magical’

Julianne Hough recently shared what life has been like for her while she has been under quarantine due to COVID-19.

The illness has caused many celebrities to stay at home and take care of themselves and their loved ones. Hough recently spoke to O by Oprah Magazine‘s digital director, Arianna Davis, about how the quarantine has been for her via Instagram live. Prior to her work plans for 2020 going on hold, Hough had been traveling with Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour, which wrapped in early March and began this past January. Hough also recently began her fitness company, KINRGY, which was created to encourage people to be more playful during their fitness routines. Hough shared that, while her plans are frozen during this time, she is happy to have some time to herself at her home in Los Angeles.

“With everything going on, obviously my heart is with the frontline workers and the healthcare providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection, and feeling the weight of what’s happening,” Hough said. “But at the same time, I’m feeling very blessed that I’ve had this time to stop and pause.”

Hough continued to explain how being on the road for months and creating a business was beginning to take a toll on her. She also shared that being in quarantine alone has been a unique experience for her over the past few weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hough confirmed that Laich is currently in Idaho and maintaining their home there. While she admits she has been enjoying the silence more as she’s entered her 30s, being completely solo is something she is still getting used to.

“I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there’s a big difference,” she said. “I feel alone…I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this: Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”

Hough and Laich tied the knot in Idaho back in 2017. Prior to them living separately, rumors began to swirl that the couple wasn’t in a positive place in terms of their marriage. However, their decision to quarantine in separate homes reportedly isn’t a sign they will be signing divorce papers in the future. They reportedly have enjoyed spending time apart since the beginning of their relationship.