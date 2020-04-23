Jana Duggar Plants Strawberries In Jean Jacket & Little Black Dress

Jana Duggar posted three new photos to Instagram in which she is seen in a jean jacket and a black dress, planting strawberries in her family’s garden. The reality star, who is the eldest daughter of Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar and the twin of John-David Duggar, shared the images where she is seen partaking in one of her favorite outdoor activities with her 681,000 followers.

Jana is wearing a dark, formfitting denim jacket over a black dress in the social media share. The trim garment hugs her body and provides a barrier from the spring chill as the Counting On star plants rows of strawberries in the garden. On her feet, she is wearing white athletic shoes.

Row after row of strawberry plants can be seen in the image, with one toppled in front of Jana as she readied them for their entry into the soft brown dirt. The plants appear to be placed in a raised bed, which would make it more difficult for smaller animals to get at the sweet fruit once it blooms and begins to ripen on the vine.

The number of plants Jana is introducing to the soil will likely provide her family with plenty of fresh fruit and extra for canning to enjoy throughout the colder months of the year.

In her left hand is a garden spade to dig the holes and atop the dirt is a barrier of wood chips, which will help protect the soil around the delicate fruit-bearing plants throughout whatever frost of the season is left and into the remainder of the spring until the strawberries ripen.

The words Jana shared were in honor of Earth Day, which was celebrated on April 22. In the caption of the share, Jana quoted the lyrics to the song “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The song is an Anglican hymn with lyrics by Cecil Frances Alexander and is based on a bible verse from Chronicles.

Fans of the reality television star who grew up in front of TLC’s cameras along with her 19 Duggar siblings, loved the images and Jana’s garden.

“Happy Earth Day Jana! I hope your strawberries grow. A rabbit ate mine,” quipped one of her followers.

“Thank you for the impromptu sing-song with my son,” said a second fan of the reality television star.

“You are such a beautiful soul,” explained a third fan of Jana’s.

“You should start gardening videos for your followers, teaching us some basic gardening techniques,” commented a fourth Instagram follower.