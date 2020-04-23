Jana Duggar Plants Strawberries In Jean Jacket & Little Black Dress

Jana Duggar posted three new photos to Instagram in which she is seen in a jean jacket and a black dress, planting strawberries in her family’s garden. The reality star, who is the eldest daughter of Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar and the twin of John-David Duggar, shared the images where she is seen partaking in one of her favorite outdoor activities with her 681,000 followers.
Jana is wearing a dark, formfitting denim jacket over a black dress in the social media share. The trim garment hugs her body and provides a barrier from the spring chill as the Counting On star plants rows of strawberries in the garden. On her feet, she is wearing white athletic shoes.
View this post on Instagram
The cold wind in the winter, the pleasant summer sun, the ripe fruits in the garden, He made them, ev'ry one. . He gave us eyes to see them, and lips that we might tell how great is God Almighty, who has made all things well. . All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all. . #earthday2020 #strawberries???? #allthingsbrightandbeautiful
Row after row of strawberry plants can be seen in the image, with one toppled in front of Jana as she readied them for their entry into the soft brown dirt. The plants appear to be placed in a raised bed, which would make it more difficult for smaller animals to get at the sweet fruit once it blooms and begins to ripen on the vine.
The number of plants Jana is introducing to the soil will likely provide her family with plenty of fresh fruit and extra for canning to enjoy throughout the colder months of the year.
In her left hand is a garden spade to dig the holes and atop the dirt is a barrier of wood chips, which will help protect the soil around the delicate fruit-bearing plants throughout whatever frost of the season is left and into the remainder of the spring until the strawberries ripen.
View this post on Instagram
I serve a risen Saviour, He's in the world today. I know that He is living, whatever men may say. I see His hand of mercy, I hear His voice of cheer. And just the time I need Him He's always near. . In all the world around me I see His loving care. And though my heart grows weary I never will despair. I know that He is leading, through all the stormy blast. The day of His appearing will come at last. . Rejoice, rejoice, O Christian Lift up your voice and sing. Eternal hallelujahs to Jesus Christ, the King. The Hope of all who seek Him, the Help of all who find. None other is so loving, so good and kind. . He lives, He lives, Christ Jesus lives today He walks with me and talks with me Along life's narrow way He lives, He lives, Salvation to impart. You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart.
The words Jana shared were in honor of Earth Day, which was celebrated on April 22. In the caption of the share, Jana quoted the lyrics to the song “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The song is an Anglican hymn with lyrics by Cecil Frances Alexander and is based on a bible verse from Chronicles.
Fans of the reality television star who grew up in front of TLC’s cameras along with her 19 Duggar siblings, loved the images and Jana’s garden.
“Happy Earth Day Jana! I hope your strawberries grow. A rabbit ate mine,” quipped one of her followers.
“Thank you for the impromptu sing-song with my son,” said a second fan of the reality television star.
“You are such a beautiful soul,” explained a third fan of Jana’s.
“You should start gardening videos for your followers, teaching us some basic gardening techniques,” commented a fourth Instagram follower.