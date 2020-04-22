WWE News: Rob Gronkowski Must Defend 24/7 Championship Despite Return To NFL

Rob Gronkowski’s sudden return to the NFL isn’t going to stop WWE from having him defend his newly won championship. Gronk’s shocking announcement and his trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out of nowhere, but he still has some duties to fulfill as a champion in professional wrestling. WWE has confirmed that despite his NFL return, Gronk must still defend his 24/7 Championship anywhere at any time.

A little over two weeks ago, Gronkowski was the host of both nights of WrestleMania 36. During the second evening of the event, he ended up winning WWE’s newest title belt by pinning his good friend Mojo Rawley.

The title win was going to jump-start his career as a WWE superstar, but times have certainly changed.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots traded Gronkowski to the Buccaneers for two selections in this weekend’s NFL Draft. Even though Gronk is coming out of retirement and returning to the football field, WWE isn’t going to let him forget his responsibilities as champion.

Congratulations to @RobGronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football. Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @TomBrady… anytime, anywhere.

They did offer up some congratulatory words on Gronk’s new-old career path, but he is still the 24/7 Champion. That belt can and must be defended anywhere at any time, and a WWE superstar can win it by merely having a referee with them to count a successful pinfall.

At WrestleMania 36, Rawley was running around the arena and trying to avoid other superstars who were attempting to capture his title. During the melee at ringside, Gronkowski dove off the top of a tower to take out the entire group of wrestlers.

While they were attempting to recover, Gronk pinned Rawley to win the title, as reported by NBC Sports.

Gronkowski made it through the rest of the weekend with the title in his possession, and he hasn’t yet made another WWE appearance. Announcers have not made mention of him during weekly TV shows, but the coronavirus pandemic has things taking place quite differently.

The deal made on Tuesday appears to negate the WWE contract that Gronkowski signed back in early March. His official in-ring debut and first match have not yet taken place.

A WWE return is possible once his NFL career ends, but that is a bridge to cross in the future.

One of the most successful tight ends in NFL history has one year and $9 million remaining on his contract. Tampa Bay could sign him to an extension, but that depends on what both sides want to do after the 2020 season.